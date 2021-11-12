Samsung’s new “cheap” flagship is closer than ever

Samsung prepares the launch of Galaxy S21 FE, your next flagship “cheap”However, press materials have now been filtered that reveal in great detail its design and part of its technical characteristics.

The place CoinBRS exclusively reveals material from marketing of the Galaxy S21 FE of apparent official origin. In the multiple images the design of the next Samsung smartphone is shown, and some of its technical characteristics are described, complemented by information from the same site.

An affordable flagship

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE aims to incorporate some of the most important features of its older brothers, while cutting other aspects to maintain a correct balance of specifications and price. In this way, according to information from CoinBRS, the Galaxy S21 FE will have 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz, protected by Gorilla Glass, with a hole in the center of the upper part for the front camera, and a fingerprint sensor.





In terms of cameras, the Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple arrangement with a 64 megapixel main sensor, and ultra wide angle sensors and for depth of capacity unknown for now. In front, the camera of selfies it will reach 32 megapixels, according to the information.

The most important thing comes in terms of power, with the Snapdragon 888 beating inside the Galaxy S21 FE. However, as is Samsung custom, there will be another variant of its new flagship with Exynos 2100 heart for other regions of the world. Both versions will be accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, according to the report.

Finally, the battery of the Galaxy S21 FE will be 4,500 mAh, but with fast charging of just 15W by USB-C, according to the site.





According to the information, The Galaxy S21 FE will be presented on January 4, 2022, right in the framework of CES 2022 as previous rumors advanced. In this way, the new information confirms the next arrival of the new flagship “cheap” from Samsung, after a wave of rumors and leaks that, first, pointed to its arrival this year, and shortly after claiming that it had been completely canceled.

After a very successful Galaxy S20 FE, even considered the best smartphone of last year by some, it was almost unthinkable that Samsung would pass up the opportunity to repeat the play in 2021. However, it seems that it will only arrive a little later than it should. planned.







