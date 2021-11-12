Ryan Reynolds doesn’t think Hugh Jackman is going to be Wolverine anymore

It’s hard to let go of the most mythical characters, but when it touches … touches, something that apparently is being difficult for Ryan Reynolds to fit. This actor, known in the comic corner of the big screen for playing Deadpool, and the star of ‘Free Guy’, a film that opens in Spanish theaters this August 18, does not want to accept that his friend Hugh Jackman has finally broken up with Wolverine. Jackman himself tells it in an interview with Jake’s Takes, stating that he no longer knows how to tell Reynolds that he is not going to play the beloved X-Men again.

Jackman also insists that his contribution to the character is complete and that this is something that is not going to change no matter how much you ask him. “Well, the fact that I hear about this from you and there is nothing in my inbox sent by Kevin Feige, it means that probably, no matter what idea I have, [un regreso] it’s not on the table. Let’s be clear there “.

Reynolds is not convinced

Jackman couldn’t be more assertive, but Reynolds doesn’t want to hear about the door being completely closed, Although it has been like that since ‘Logan’ began to take shape, farewell to the character directed in 2017 by James Mangold.

“I figured it out before I shot ‘Logan.’ and that’s why I made the most of it. He is still a character that I have close to my heart, but I know that he is complete. Tell that to whoever you want, but tell it to Ryan [Reynolds] because you don’t believe it, think I’m kidding “.