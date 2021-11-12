Ryan Gosling’s Best Movies, Plus ‘La la Land’ | Famous

Born on November 12, 1980, Ryan gosling is a renowned Hollywood actor who began his career as a child star on the Disney Channel.
The actor made his way into the industry with television shows like ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ and ‘Goosebumps’, but made the leap to become a movie star.
‘The Notebook’, which he starred in with Rachel McAdams, is one of his most remembered films, but it is not the only one in which he has shown his talent, as he has even been nominated for an Oscar on two occasions.
‘Lars and the Real Girl’ is a comedy in which Ryan Gosling’s character is a young man with a mental illness who develops an emotional bond with a sex doll named Bianca.
The film was nominated for best screenplay at the Oscars and Ryan Gosling received the best actor nomination at the Golden Globes.
Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, ‘Drive’ tells the story of a movie stunt double who has a double life as a robbery driver.
The driver, whose name is not disclosed, tries to help the family of his neighbor, with whom he is in love, and becomes involved in a conflict with the Italian mafia in his city.
After ‘Drive’, Gosling returned to work with Winding Refn in ‘Only God Forgives’, where he plays Julian, a drug dealer who is forced by his mother to avenge the death of his brother.
In ‘Blue Valentine’, Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams They are a couple with a daughter and problems in their marriage, but the story intersperses with scenes from their past when they met and fell in love.
‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ is a romantic comedy in which Gosling plays Jacob, a conqueror of women who helps Cal ( Steve Carell) get over your divorce; However, Jacob falls in love with his friend’s daughter.
‘The Believer’ is a drama in which Ryan Gosling plays Danny, a young Jewish New Yorker who does not feel identified with his religion and becomes a neo-Nazi.
The story is loosely based on the life of Dan Burros, who belonged to the Nazi American Party and committed suicide after a New York Times reporter revealed that he was Jewish.
Ryan Gosling shared the lead with Emma Stone in ‘La La Land’, by director Damian Chazelle, in 2016, becoming one of his most acclaimed films.
The characters of Gosling and Stone are a pair of artists located in Los Angeles who seek to pursue their dream of dedicating themselves to music and acting, but must choose between their careers or their love.
‘Half Nelson’ was the first film for which Ryan Gosling was nominated for an Oscar for best actor in 2007.
Gosling plays Dan Dunne, a drug-addicted history teacher who becomes friends with one of his 13-year-old students, whose brother is in jail, and the two form a special bond helping each other overcome his problems.
After ‘La La Land’, director Damien Chazelle re-recruited Gosling to turn him into Neil Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon.
The film narrates the astronaut’s preparation path to travel on the Apollo missions and the risks he faced when traveling into space.
In 2015, Ryan Gosling debuted as a writer and director with ‘Lost River’, which stars Christina Hendricks, Saoirse Ronan Matt Smith and was the last film role of Eva mendes, Gosling’s wife.
The film is a fantasy thriller set in a city with little population in which a family affected by the economic crisis struggles to survive with the threats of the town.