Robert de Niro will produce the sequel to the classic film Midnight Escape

Variety has reported that a sequel to the 1988 film “Midnight Run” is in the works., this time starring Regina Hall with Robert De Niro serving as producer. In the original film, De Niro was cop-turned-bounty hunter Jack Walsh, while Charles Grodin played an accountant that De Niro’s character was tasked with bringing to Los Angeles. It is currently unknown if De Niro will return as Walsh. Grodin passed away earlier this year from bone marrow cancer.

There were reports in the early 2010s that Universal was attempting to make a sequel or remake of the film, with Timothy Dowling chosen to write the script. Now Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Aeysha Carr is writing the Universal movie. The exact plot of the remake is being kept under wraps and there are no additional details on other castings at this time.

It’s a bit strange to see a proper sequel to this movie, as the basic plot template has been copied dozens of times in action movies since the 90s. Hall, is currently in production on the comedy Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, starring opposite Sterling K. Brown, will be seen in Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s upcoming Netflix comedy Me Time. She was recently seen on the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

De Niro, meanwhile, is set to re-team with Martin Scorsese in the film Killers of the Flower Moon, which co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and which will be broadcast on Apple TV.

There is no release date yet for the sequel to “Midnight Run,” but we will be sure to update as new details emerge. @worldly