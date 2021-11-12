Rihanna: these are the five most expensive belongings of the billionaire – Eme – 08/22/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

Earlier this month, Forbes made known that Rihanna it entered the select group of the world’s billionaires by achieving a net worth of 1.7 billion dollars. This fact made her the richest woman dedicated to music in the world and the second in the entertainment industry only behind Oprah Winfrey.

Most of the fortune of Rihanna comes from her beauty brand “Fenty Beauty”, launched in 2017 in conjunction with the French luxury goods conglomerate Louis Vuitton Möet Hennesy LVMH, led by Bernard Arnault, currently considered the second richest man in the world.

The media specified that said brand, of which Rihanna owns 50%, has given the singer $ 1.4 billion, while the rest comes from her lingerie company “Savage x Fenty”, Which is worth $ 270 million and from the earnings he has had from his musical career.

With this background, below, we tell you what are the five most expensive things that the singer owns

1. Estate in Hollywood Hills and Mansion in Canyonside

Rihanna owns a farm in the Hollywood Hills outside of Los Angeles that she acquired in 2017 for a price of $ 6.8 million, which is Mediterranean-style with six bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a pool, a full theater and a spa. And, recently, the singer acquired another mansion located in Canyonside, which is worth 14 million dollars.

2. House in Barbados

The singer of hits like “Umbrella”, “Diamonds” and “Love on the Brain”, is originally from the island of Barbados, one of the thirteen countries that make up insular America, better known as the Caribbean Islands. Here Rihanna owns a mansion called “One Sandy Lane”, considered one of the best on the island and is valued at $ 22 million.

The property is just under a thousand square meters and has five rooms equipped as suites since each one has its own terrace with views of the beach. It is currently operating as a hotel.

3. Lamborghini Aventador

Although it is little known, Rihanna She has a particular taste for luxury cars, so she owns a red Lamborghini that is priced at $ 400,000, although it was rumored to be a gift from Chris Brown, such information is unconfirmed.

4. Mercedes SLR McLaren

The singer also owns a Mercedes SLR McLaren, a super powerful vehicle with sporty butterfly doors of more than 600 hp.