Reese Witherspoon to testify in mistreatment trial against ex-husband Ryan Phillippe

On October 15, the trial against the actor will begin Ryan phillippe for the complaint that an ex-girlfriend of hers called Elsie hewitt He filed against her in 2017, accusing him of beating her and throwing her down a flight of stairs during a nightly fight that took place on July 4.

Although the interpreter’s legal team tried by all means to block the prosecution’s requests for his ex-wife Reese witherspoon -with whom she has two children aged 20 and 15- appeared during the process, finally, the famous actress will be summoned during the trial as a witness along with another ex-partner of her ex-husband. Currently, Reese She is married to Jim Toth, with whom she had her third child in 2012.





The accused

Ryan has maintained his innocence at all times, ensuring that he only acted in self-defense when his then partner allegedly sneaked into his house at night, while he was accompanied by another woman, and tried to break into his bedroom despite the fact that he He tried to block his path and repeatedly asked him to leave.

What do they accuse him of

According to his testimony, hours before the two had had a heated argument before going to a party in Malibu over the revealing outfit he had put on. Elsie and that the actor disapproved for fear that the paparazzi They will photograph them together and their children will end up seeing an image of them accompanied by a “half-naked young woman.”

That would have been the reason why they separated throughout the evening and he returned home with another companion.

Nevertheless, Ellie maintains that he had warned Ryan that she would come to the house that same night to collect her belongings and that when she appeared there, accompanied by a friend who had witnessed the alleged assault, Ryan he was clearly high or drunk and displaying aggressive behavior.