Red Alert: why see her, the real Cleopatra eggs and the ending

Gadot, Reynolds and The Rock (Newly released Black Adam) are action heroes, so Red Alert features all sorts of stunts, building jumps, and fight scenes. Action scenes are not lacking in this story, and the three protagonists make it look easy.

George Cottle, Stunts coordinator of the movie, he told us that “these actors are three of the biggest actors on the planet, but they’ve also done an incredible amount of action movies and done a lot of stunt work, so I was lucky because, at the beginning of production , I was able to work with the stuntmen who have been with them for years. They understand the strengths and weaknesses of the actors and can tell each one what they should work on to achieve this. Gal had to do those beautiful kicks, so his stuntman told him to work harder on stretching, kicking, and the muscles needed to pull off the kicks, and that’s what makes the sequences work better and also that we can protect the actors”.

“They are all very good at what they do, they can get to a movie, see the stuntmen do the action and get to do the same quickly, and they not only have to make it look good, they also have to act and there are very comedic moments. fun. The speed with which they manage to dominate everything is impressive, “says Cottle about the protagonists.

On the most difficult and demanding scenes, Cottle, who has credits in Tenet and Spider-Man: No Way Home, says that “The scene in the display room took us 5 days in a row, it is incredibly demanding and we must protect the actors so that they do not have to stay in their trailers because their shoulder hurts. There was a lot to do and even though the room was huge it was quite a confined space, we had Gal doing these things with a spear and we had to make sure everyone was safe, but without sacrificing the action and comedy of that scene, and that was complicated. When you have those three actors at the same time, that’s a lot of money, but we can’t speed it up, we have to take the time so that everyone understands what they have to do ”.

Do Cleopatra Eggs Exist?

Red Notice begins with a story about Cleopatra, a narrator tells that the Egyptian empress, who took her own life before agreeing to lose her lover, had three golden eggs that were lost over time. They were all made of gold and jewels, and together they could be of enormous value.

What of the cleopatra eggs It sounds very real, but it isn’t, although there are a few famous eggs that are missing.

The most famous case occurred in 1885, when Tsar Alexander III asked Peter Carl Fabergé to create a gift for his wife.

Fabergé decided to create a white enameled egg, about two and a half inches tall, with a golden yolk inside. Inside the yolk was a golden hen sitting on golden straw, and inside the hen was a small diamond crown that held an even smaller ruby ​​pendant.

This was the first of 50 pieces that were commissioned by the last two czars of the dynasty Romanov: Alexander III and Nicholas II. Most of these eggs are in museums or private collections, but eight of them are missing and nobody knows what happened to them.

Plot Twist and a possible sequel

Roles are reversed at the end of Red Notice, where true identities and intentions are revealed, but things do not end there, a new plan is proposed and we can see the three players organizing their future, and all that leaves the story open and proposes that we are going to see a sequel, with a robbery much bigger and in one of the most important museums in the world.