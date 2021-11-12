Red Alert director will be interested in shooting a Hulk vs Wolverine movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has many plans ahead right now, with Eternals recently released and with Blade’s cover letter already released, it’s hard to imagine what his next projects will be, but seeing that Kevin Feige is increasingly committed to delving deeper into comics, and any option seems good and viable. Director of Red alert, Rawson Marshall Thurber, recently spoke to The Playlist about the new Netflix feature film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, but he ended up talking about his dream of directing a movie Hulk vs Wolverine.

“I would love to try Hulk vs. Wolverine. I especially love Lindelof’s run with Ultimate Wolverine vs. Hulk. There is something really exciting about that couple. Of course, everyone knows that Wolverine was featured in Hulk, they are linked, they are the immovable object. And the unstoppable force. And I think it’s kind of a delicious combination. And of course Logan and Banner are cursed with functional immortality and they handle it in very different ways. And I think it would be very, very interesting to delve into that. ” .

Thurber is clear about it but, of course, getting down to a new Marvel project now is not easy, especially when there is no actor playing Wolverine on the big screen right now, because Hugh jackman finished with his role in the Logan from James mangold.

Who would be Wolverine in the movies?

As we said, Jackman is not currently active with the role of Wolverine and that means that Mark Ruffalo will need a battle partner to face. In addition, and on the other hand, right now it would be a bit strange to see Ruffalo in such a serious feature film, with so much violence, because the character has ended up being built based on humor, breaking the molds with which Hulk was presented at the beginning of the UCM. and in comics. And the most important thing is that Wolverine has not debuted in the Marvel universe, so this may all just be a dream.

