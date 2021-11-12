Reactions to the death of a beloved actor of the series Friends web eye woman | EYE-SHOW

The cast of the series Friends mourns the death of a dear friend and colleague. The actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the popular 1990s series, died aged 59 after battling prostate cancer, PEOPLE magazine confirmed. Tyler played the role of a barista at the Central Perk café in New York, where famous friends gathered to talk about their lives.

The actor revealed his diagnosis in June, three years after starting his treatment for the disease in 2018. Tyler said on the show Today that his cancer was in advanced stage 4 and he was undergoing chemotherapy.

Sadly, around the 2020 pandemic his cancer “progressed”, affecting his spine and paralyzing his legs.

Many fans of the series viewed Gunther as the “seventh friend” on the NBC series, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

Farewell to the cast

Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel on the series, showed her grief on Instagram after learning of her departure. The actress shared photos and videos with Tyler with the message: “Friends It wouldn’t have been the same without you Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and to our lives. We will miss you so much ”.

Lisa kudrow, who played Phoebe in Friends, shared a photo of the actor on Instagram with the message: “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for all of us ”.

For its part, Courteney cox, who played the role of Monica, commented on Instagram: “The size of gratitude that you brought to the set and showed each day is the size of gratitude that I feel for having met you. Rest in peace James ”.

Also, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey, posted photos with ‘Gunther’ on the set of Friends with the message: “We had a lot of laughs friend. We will miss you. Rest in peace”.

David Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross in the comedy, expressed in his social networks: “James, thank you for playing such a wonderful and unforgettable character in Friends and for being a gentleman with such a big heart ”.

Tyler’s career

Tyler appeared virtually in May on the HBO Max special that featured the original cast of Friends 16 years later. Tyler also acted in series like Sabrina the Teenage Witch in 2001 and Scrubs.