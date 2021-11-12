Ranking Netflix in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Thursday, November 11

The platform streaming Netflix makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in Ecuador. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

1. How hard is love!

An unfortunate in love Los Angeles girl falls in love with an East Coast guy over a dating app and decides to surprise him for Christmas, only to find out she’s been cheated on. But the object of her affection actually lives in the same city and the boy who cheated on her offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend during the holidays.

2. Cell 211

The day before officially joining his new assignment as a prison officer, Juan finds himself caught up in a prison riot. Posing as one more prisoner, he will fight to save his life while trying to put an end to the revolt. It will have to be gambled on the basis of cunning, deception and risk. But he still does not know what other trap fate has in store for him …

3. A father for Christmas

Four confronting sisters take a crash course in how to achieve good family harmony when their estranged father shows up unexpectedly at their elegant mansion for Christmas.

Four. Follow the roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

5. Yara

Obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl, a determined attorney goes to great lengths to find out the truth. Based on a real case.

6. The army of thieves

A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Ludwig Dieter to lead a group of would-be robbers on a top-secret heist during the early stages of the zombie apocalypse.

7. Transformers: The Last Knight

Two species at war: one of flesh and blood, the other of metal. The Last Knight breaks with the original myth of the Transformers franchise and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future is buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of the Transformers on Earth. Saving our world is in the hands of a unique alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and a professor at the University of Oxford (Laura Haddock). There is a moment in the life of every human being when we are called to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes; heroes will become villains and only one world will survive: theirs or ours. Fifth Transformers film directed by Michael Bay.

8. A different daughter

Samantha, the daughter of the President of the United States, asks her father to allow her to go to the University without being watched by the Secret Service. There she will fall in love with a young man who hides a secret. A year after finishing “Dawson Grows”, the series that launched her to fame, Katie Holmes starred in this romantic comedy set in the White House. Directed by the actor Forest Whitaker, in his fifth foray behind the cameras, the film had a luxury secondary: Michael Keaton in the role of President of the United States.

9. The harder will be the fall

Outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison, so he rallies his gang to hunt down Rufus and seek revenge.

10. Like dogs and cats

Mr. Tinkles is a power-hungry Persian cat who decides to lead a massive feline movement against man’s best friend, the dog. Top canine agents, who have always protected the human race, are in trouble. One of the main field dogs has been retired from service and they have been forced to use a rookie agent, a Beagle puppy named Lou who will have to prove himself in combat against Mr. Tinkles and his army of well-trained soldiers. .

