raises your interest rate by 25 points – El Financiero

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this Thursday increased its 25 basis points interest rate. With this, the benchmark was 5.00 percent.

The decision released this Thursday was by most.

In its statement, the Governing Board announced that it will closely evaluate the behavior of the pressures inflationary with the objective of “adopting a reference rate that is at all times consistent with the path required to promote both the orderly and sustained convergence of headline inflation to the target of 3 percent.”

Once again, the lieutenant governor Gerardo Esquivel He voted in favor of maintaining the target for the interbank interest rate, that is, his position was in favor of keeping the rate at a level of 4.75 percent.

They voted in favor of the decision Alejandro Diaz de León Carrillo, Galia Borja Gomez, Irene Espinosa Cantellano and Jonathan Heath.

The central bank is mandated to keep inflation low and stable and its target range is 3 percent +/- one percentage point. However, in October it registered its highest level in almost four years.

“The forecasts of headline and core inflation they were revised upwards, especially the short-term ones, ”said the financial institution. With this, it is expected that their annual measurements will decrease to a greater extent after one year.

On the other hand, they considered that the shocks that have affected inflation are transitory. However, its magnitude has been considerable and the risks to price formation have increased.

The Governing Board stressed that among the global risks those associated with the pandemic, inflationary pressures and adjustments to monetary and financial conditions stand out.

Inflationary pressures and dependence on the US

Increasing the inflation the country has no ‘brake’; last month it accelerated more than expected, adding its eighth consecutive month above Banxico’s target range.

The National consumer price index (INPC) was located at a level of 6.24 percent at an annual rate during October, its highest level since December 2017, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The increase in food and energy prices exerted pressure.

Likewise, this level exceeded the 6 percent observed in September and was above the 6.16 percent forecast estimated by analysts consulted by Bloomberg.

However, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador ‘has other data’.

Previously, the president has emphasized that the increase in inflationary levels will be a temporary situation.

Thus, in his “morning” he mentioned that it is worrying that Mexico depends, “for better and for worse,” on the United States economy.

“We are very dependent on the US economy, for better and for worse, so inflation increased there and had an impact on Mexico and it is a global phenomenon,” said the head of the Executive.

According to analysts surveyed by the Central Bank, expectations for headline and core inflation for 2021 and 2022, as well as for the next 12 months, increased compared to the September survey.

That is, it is estimated that inflation levels will be at 6.63 percent this year, while in 2022 it will be 3.84 percent.

In the short term, there is uncertainty about when inflation will peak.

Ineffective and inefficient to raise interest rates?

Gerardo Esquivel, deputy governor of the Central Bank, has opposed the rate hike on several occasions. In its consideration, it does not provide a solution to the elements that give rise to the pressure on inflation levels.

In addition, he added that continuous increases could be interpreted as signs that inflation is permanent, generating affectations in expectations.

“I consider that raising the interest rate at this juncture is ineffective and inefficient. It is ineffective because a higher rate does not resolve the factors that cause inflationary pressures: increase in international prices of inputs and disruptions in supply chains. It is inefficient because the increase could affect the economy in several dimensions, “he said.

In his position, he suggests that instead of the financial institution responding mechanically with continuous rate increases, a communicative policy is necessary that clearly explains the nature of the inflationary shock.

Analysts have a ‘but’ …

Regarding the expectations for the end of the year, investors and specialists project that there is room to give continuity to the increase in the rate.

The consensus of analysts surveyed by Citibanamex maintain that the interest rate will be at 5.25 percent by the end of this year.

Jesus Garza, CEO of GAMMA Financial Solutions, indicated that the financial entity could raise the rate to 5.50 percent and “thereby put a hand brake on the deterioration of inflationary expectations in the country.” Meanwhile, he pointed out that high levels of inflation will continue to be observed for a long time.

Analysts lower forecast for Mexico’s GDP

Analysts consulted by Banxico estimate a 6.0 percent growth of the country’s economy by 2021, according to the October survey on the expectations of specialists in the private sector economy.

In September, they forecast a 6.2 percent growth in the country’s economy for this year, which represents a decrease of 0.2 percent.

By 2022, specialists expect the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to be 2.90 percent.

* With information from Bloomberg.