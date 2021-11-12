Profeco, these companies had more complaints during 2021

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) is the institution in charge of receiving the complaints that have the consumers of a specific company, supplier or brand. For its part, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) is in charge of receiving complaints from banking institutions.

Recently, Profeco revealed the list of companies that had the most consumer complaints, during the period from January 1 to August 31, 2021. So take note so that you avoid ending up in one of them.

Companies with the most complaints to Profeco

CFE had 6,958 complaints

Aeroméxico had 1,652 complaints

VivaAerobus had 1,369 complaints

Walmart had 1,330 complaints

Liverpool had 1,275 complaints

Volaris had 1,007 complaints

Mercado Libre had 892 complaints

In the same way, you should know that Conciliaexprés is a service that was enabled by Profeco to try to solve problems between suppliers and customers, through a phone call.

Consumers can file a complaint when their rights are not respected, that is, when the supplier (the store or the brand) committed to something in its terms and conditions ”and finally did not comply with it.

Some of these cases may be that they did not deliver the product on the indicated date, they made you an improper charge, they did not comply with the published price, they did not respect a promotion or they did not make a return valid.

