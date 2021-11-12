Profeco charges Walmart 30 million pesos for pending fines; ‘they didn’t want to pay,’ says Sheffield

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) charged the Walmart supermarket chain around 30 million pesos that it owed for fines accumulated between 2018 and 2020.

The owner of Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield, reported that the payment was made in response to the embargo of one of the warehouses of the American retailer.

“They did not want to pay and once they I seized a warehouse they paid in scrubs, “declared Sheffield, at the end of the event of the exit ‘flag’ of the Good End 2021.

The official said that the embargo lasted a few hours, since it was a warehouse of non-perishable items that the company had in Mexico City.

The charge applied to Walmart is the largest that Profeco has achieved this year, as it has also achieved the collection of overdue fines to First Cash pawn shops and Gayosso Funeral Home, accumulating a total of 120 million pesos.

Sheffield explained that the collection of First Cash exceeds 12 million pesos in fines. To achieve the collection, the freezing your bank cards. In response, they paid within 48 hours, explained the head of Profeco, who did not report on the Gayosso process.