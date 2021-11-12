Preventive health, how does it contribute to your well-being?

Many times we have been told that a fundamental part of well-being lies in having a good diet and exercising every day. And yes it is, but it is not enough. Mental health, a happy family environment, an emotional support network are also an essential part of that vital happiness that we hope to have every day, but where is that side of our physical health, which perhaps requires a little more? care for the same demands that life brings year after year? PREVENTIVE MEDICINE It is not about that healing health to which we are all used to being users when something hurts or when we take medications for specific ailments. It is about preventive medicine that considers medical actions aimed at avoiding, as far as possible, the development of diseases or identifying them early to try to reduce the deterioration of people’s health. At the same time, it promotes activities that generate well-being and significant improvements in health. Dr. Dayami Martínez Sosa, a family doctor at the Vozandes Hospital in Quito, tells us that this medicine generates different benefits for people, “because they will be healthier, have a better quality of life and premature deaths will be avoided.” It also contributes favorably to the health systems of the countries, because it makes them more efficient, allows them to prioritize available resources, plan capital for the future, and converts them into higher quality systems.

PREVENT PATHOLOGIES In preventive medicine, varied and different diseases are evaluated, according to each population group to find a way to avoid them in the long term. Next, the specialist details the conditions that are most frequently evaluated and where more can be worked with a preventive system, these are: Cardiovascular diseases such as: high blood pressure, blood lipid diseases, ischemic heart disease. Obesity, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. In cancer prevention, through the identification of tobacco consumption and its link with lung cancer. Detect breast cancer early with mammography performed in a timely manner. Early detection of cervical cancer in women between the ages of 21 and 65. Colorectal cancer, when evaluating the individual risks of the people (age, history of inflammatory bowel diseases or family history of colorectal cancer) makes it possible to recommend the performance of a colonoscopy in a pertinent way. With the regular examination of the skin by an expert doctor, melanomas can be identified, a very common type of skin cancer in our country. In the case of pregnant women, determine iron deficiency or diagnose diseases such as hepatitis B or HIV. Through tests on the blood of newborns, serious metabolic diseases are identified, which, diagnosed early, make a difference. It can also identify sexually transmitted infections, mental health conditions of people that have gone unnoticed and that could be related to depression or anxiety. Occupational risks to which people could be exposed frequently and cause damage to their health. With special importance, problems with the use of substances such as alcohol and / or drugs are identified; situations of violence, difficulties in vision, hearing, memory and learning.