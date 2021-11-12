Possible GTA 6 clues found in GTA: the Trilogy Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It is available since yesterday on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, while its mobile version for iOS and Android will not arrive until 2022. Fans of the saga Grand Theft Auto remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, in which changes have already been found that have not completely satisfied the community. However, not everything new was going to be for the worse: some players have realized that there are certain changes that could be clues to Grand theft auto 6, Rockstar Games’ next big open world.

Specifically, a Reddit user has noticed that in the final version of Grand Theft Auto III, which is included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, there is a small change that could be related to Grand Theft Auto VI: if we enter the Liberty City airport we will find a sign that reads “See you soon” and in which a plane appears flying over a beach. In the original version from Grand Theft Auto III That same poster did not appear exactly, but one in which we can read “see you in Miami”, anticipating the launch of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Where “will we see you soon”?

Here are several possibilities: clearly The image used is a capture of one of the beaches of Grand theft auto v, which for many means that Rockstar Games is using this change to anticipate the arrival of the version next-gen of this delivery, scheduled for March 2022, but in reality in the original poster what we see was a photograph of Liberty City with a plane flying over it, what does that mean? That the one that appears on the poster is the city from which the plane takes off, not the one that lands; This is what has led the community to think that it is a clue of Grand Theft Auto VI, and not from other installments like the rumored remaster from Grand Theft Auto IV.

At the moment there are few official details that we have of Grand theft auto 6, although it has been dropped on several occasions that it is already in development. This same year, unofficial information was published stating that will not be released until the end of 2025 and will have a woman as a co-star.