Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl is updated to version 1.1.0 – Nintenderos

As we expected, a new update is now available in this game of Nintendo switch. This is a patch that the developers have officially released on the console recently for Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl ahead of its premiere, scheduled for November 19.

Specific, this version 1.1.0 of the game that occupies about 3GB includes several corrections and adjustments that aim to improve the experience of the users in the hybrid console, adding content that was missing. You can check the list of news just below:

Incorporation of the communication functions of the Underground Grottoes, the Gala Supercontest, the Union Room and the Mysterious Gift

You will be able to enjoy the local and online communication functions of the Underground Grottoes, the Supercontest Gala and the Union Room. In addition, you can receive gifts through the Mystery Gift function.

You will be able to enjoy the local and online communication functions of the Underground Grottoes, the Supercontest Gala and the Union Room. In addition, you can receive gifts through the Mystery Gift function. Incorporation of content after entering the Hall of Fame

Certain content that is available after entering the Hall of Fame, including Hansa Park, will be added with the update. Note: Even if you have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame before downloading the update, you will still be able to enjoy the additional content after downloading it.

Certain content that is available after entering the Hall of Fame, including Hansa Park, will be added with the update. Incorporation of some sequences and animations within the game

Certain in-game sequences and animations will be added with the update, including the ending sequence of the game and the animation of the title screen that plays when the program starts. Note: You can see the animation of the title screen by starting the program with the existing save data and with the update installed. Even if you were inducted into the Hall of Fame before installing the update, you will still be able to see the endgame sequence when you enter the Hall of Fame again later.

Certain in-game sequences and animations will be added with the update, including the ending sequence of the game and the animation of the title screen that plays when the program starts. Other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gaming experience.

Information on an update planned for after the release of the games

On the launch date of the program, up to two players will be able to interact in the Union Room through local and online play, and you will be able to select the functions “Fight”, “Trade” and “Records”. Thanks to an update that will be distributed after the launch of the program, the number of players will be increased and the functions “Greet” and “Decorate capsules” will also be added. Additionally, the ability to trade through the GWS in Jubilee City and the use of the Colosseum feature in Pokémon Centers will also be added with an update available after launch.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share in the comments if you have found any news other than those mentioned in the list.

Source.