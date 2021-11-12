Pezzolano: Pachuca is the most difficult team to manage in Mexico

Editorial Mediotiempo

The former coach of Pachuca, Paulo pezzolano, speak in the 100% Sports program swork his experience in the Hidalgo team, the which has high demands for anyone who gets to sit on the bench, which the Uruguayan spoke about.

“It is the most difficult club to manage in Mexico because you wantn coaches whose teams are protagonists and to put juveniles, and that Champion also comes out, being the ninth or tenth team in terms of investment, because it is what the fans demand.

“It’s a heavy club in that sense. Also It is a hobby that when he had to support, he supported a lot. All that makes you grow a lot in every way, “he added.

On the other hand, he assured that his departure was something agreed by both parties and nothing happened in a bad way or in a hasty way.

“I want to communicate that we reached an agreement for our departure. First of all, I thank the president, managers, coaching staff, players, collaborators and employees of the institution for the support and respect received in these two years that I was part of this team. “

What’s more, took the opportunity to thank the trust deposited in his coaching staff to direct the Tuzos in recent years, whom he led to the Semifinals of the Guardianes 2021.

“Last but not least, Thank you very much for the growth and constant demand how well deserved this great institution is “