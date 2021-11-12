Peso reverses gains after Banxico’s monetary policy announcement

The Mexican peso depreciated this Thursday against the American dollar. The local currency reversed what appeared to be a day of gains, in a market reaction to the monetary policy announcement of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The Banxico decided to raise its interest rate for the fourth consecutive time. Its movement, from 25 basis points to 5%, was lower than that projected by some analysts of 50 basis points to respond to the environment of persistent inflation.

The exchange rate ended operations at 20.6319 units per greenback, against a record of 20.6071 units yesterday, according to the central bank. That means a loss of 2.48 cents, which is equivalent to 0.12 percent.

Before the decision of Banxico, the cross traded at a low of 20.4536 units per dollar and after the announcement, it reached 20.6886 units. The performance of the dollar contributed, whose index rose 0.35% at the close to 95.18 units.

Although the market expected the 25 basis point rise, some analysts considered the need for a 50 basis point increase, after the year-on-year inflation it advanced in October at its fastest pace in almost four years.

In its statement, the central bank stressed that it is “necessary to continue strengthening the monetary stance, adjusting it to the path required for inflation to converge to its target of 3%”, so further increases were not ruled out.

“Inflation shocks are mainly temporary. However, the horizon in which they could affect is uncertain, they have impacted a wide range of products and their magnitude has been considerable,” he added in his statement.

