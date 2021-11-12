Pepi, 18, responsible for the attack of USA against Mexico – David Medrano

NO ATTACK

The absences of Zardes, Sargent, Reyna and the injury of Pulisic complicated the panorama for Berhalter, since he was left without people of weight in attack for tonight’s game against Mexico, where all the weight of the team will be carried by the young Pepi with just 18 years old.

Pepi has dual citizenship since he was born in El Paso, Texas, but he is the son of Mexican parents and had the possibility to play for either of the two countries and in the end he opted for the United States. Pulisic is not for more than 45 minutes, so the strategist’s plans are to resort to the Chelsea striker in the second half.

Unpublished

The injury of César Montes, the suspension of Néstor Araujo and the loss of play of Carlos Salcedo complicated Gerardo Martino’s plans for tonight’s duel against the United States, to the extent that he was only left as an option to play as a central defender for right the “Cata” Domínguez.

Faced with such a situation, he analyzes Gilberto ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda as an option for that position, who plays on the left in Chivas, but who out of necessity has acted in that area on some occasions. On the left, Héctor Moreno is not at one hundred, for that reason Jesús Angulo del Atlas is considered, who in the first instance was not contemplated for the call.

AGREEMENT

Santos intends to play his Repechage match against San Luis on Saturday, while Toluca would do it Sunday. Laguneros and Mexicans have a hand to choose from the position in the table, so Puebla and Cruz Azul will have to adapt to the days and times available.

Puebla wants to play on Saturday night, so Cruz Azul would have to celebrate its match against Rayados on Sunday night. The choriceros want to play at noon in their schedule, but the television station recommends that it be played in the afternoon or evening. In the case of Santos, his rights contract is with Izzi and he contemplates that in case of advancing to Liguilla, the matches would be broadcast on open television by Televisa and TV Azteca.

