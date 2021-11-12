Pep Guardiola only used 10 minutes to prepare for the derby against Manchester United

Just before the international break, Manchester City prevailed on the pitch of Old trafford to his greatest rival, Manchester United. The meeting was a true demonstration, not only in the score (0-2) of the current difference that now exists between both clubs. The citizen they dominated the entire match from beginning to end, although Pep Guardiola did not put special emphasis on it to happen.

This was highlighted by Kevin De Bruyne, who revealed that the training of the previous session lasted just ten minutes. He has done it in words that he collects The Sun, where he pointed out that “The day before a game, we usually train tactically, based on how the opponent plays. But before United, Pep said: ‘We don’t know how they are going to play. We will see’. And we stopped training after about 10 minutes “.

Thus, the Belgian added: “We have done what we always do, but he did not know in advance if they would play with five in the back, or with four, or with a diamond in the middle, or with three in front.”.