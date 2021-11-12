Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Thursday, November 11

The transmission platform Paramount + makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

1. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The next film in the ‘Paranormal Activity’ franchise.

Four. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

5. Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick far from Bikini Bottom to rescue him.

6. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and get caught up in hilarious confrontations with all kinds of unsuspecting characters.

7. Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives in semi-hiding as a vagabond and works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by pure chance, five people in a shooting. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and also demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

8. Queenpins

Bored and frustrated suburban housewife Connie and her dream vlogger best friend JoJo turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar bogus coupon trap. After sending a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of stale cereal and receiving an apology along with dozens of free gifts, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions of mega-corporations and delivers offers to legions of fellow coupon cutters. . On the road to total coupon dominance, an ill-fated Loss Prevention Officer from the local grocery chain joins forces with a determined US Postal Inspector in pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of the crime of pink collar.

9. Star Trek: Beyond

The USS Enterprise, the flagship of the Starfleet led by Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), returns to sail the universe to ensure the protection of Earth and the rest of allied planets. But the tranquility will not last long and the danger lurks. The first stage of their mission will take them into uncharted territory and their surveillance journey will soon turn into a race for space survival as they face a fierce new enemy, Krall (Idris Elba), an advanced alien species. To stop his sinister plans, Kirk must gather his team and use all their resources to solve the challenges they will face. As they try to find a way to return to Earth, their mission will be to protect the future of the human race and preserve harmony between species. Third installment in the new Star Trek saga.

10. A quiet place 2

Following the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must confront the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

