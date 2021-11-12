Oxylight arrives in Spain, the facial treatment that celebrities use in their 20s and 60s

Yes OK the only secrets that really work to have a beautiful and young face are none other than being consistent with your care routine and using sunscreen daily -This is confirmed by professionals but also experts with precious skin such as Nieves Álvarez-, there are certain cabin protocols that improve the results of the daily cosmetic ritual or facial massages at home that are so fashionable. Some of them are capable of smooth, plump and illuminate the skin in record time, with a single session, and it is usually precisely those who celebrities choose before their big red carpet dates, when looking for a effect flash with which to pose radiant before photographers. These treatments have evolved a lot in recent years, because they are also demanded by anonymous women, and if a few years ago they were radio frequency or ultrasound Some of the names that sounded the most, the constant evolution and the increasing demand of the clients have served to find more effective methods, many of them based on the combination of several techniques. It is the case of the treatment that Irina Shayk, Hailey Bieber, Madonna or Sofía Vergara, among other stars, have tried a very complete protocol before their last great galas antiaging that you only need one device and that now comes to Spain.

Is named Oxylight and it has meant a whole revolution in the United States which, now, makes its debut in our country. It is a device that has conquered models, actresses and other stars –They say he’s the only one that Madonna trusts– because it allows apply different anti-aging methods in the same session, adapting them according to the needs of each skin. “It combines LED light panels, microcurrents, pure oxygen, microdermabrasion, vitamin and active infusions, ultrasound and negative pressure therapy”, they list from the InOut aesthetic medicine center (Avenida Diagonal 382, ​​Barcelona). The director of this temple beauty reference, Elisabeth Álvarez, was the one who detected the success of this system in Hollywood and has managed to bring it first to our country.

“With no other appliance we can perform so many protocols in one, since it combines the best techniques that exist today. And, in addition to offering extremely powerful results antiaging to the skin, it is a super relaxing experience “, highlights this professional. Thus, in a single 90 minute session – which always begins with a relaxing facial massage and cleansing (using IS Clinical cosmetics, if applicable) – The following techniques can be applied:











– Oxygen bath: Essential to have beautiful and healthy skin, oxygen makes the skin look more vital and with fewer wrinkles.

– Microdermabrasion diamond tipped: Combined with gentle suction, this step removes dead skin cells and impurities, resulting in smoother skin.

– Sewer system: By gently pumping with suction cups, it eliminates toxins, promotes microcirculation and strengthens the facial muscles.

– Ultrasounds: together with the conductive gel with firming DMAE that is applied previously, it activates the oxygenation of the cells and nourishes the skin.

– Led light: Different frequencies are chosen according to the needs of each skin: red to stimulate collagen, blue to hydrate and calm, purple against acne, green to give luminosity, and yellow to reduce blemishes.







The effect of all these techniques is enhanced thanks to different masks and creams (also personalized), as well as with the start and end massages, necessary not only for the cosmetics to penetrate, but also to produce a relaxation that helps the treatment to be more effective. Although they are recommended three sessions for a complete treatment, after the first the results are already visible; reason that so many stars previously chose her to a red carpet. “The skin is transformed in a single session. The pores appear less visible, the skin is finer, firm smooth, less inflamed, with better texture and tone, in short, juicy, hydrated and healthy”, explains Elisabeth Álvarez, who defines this treatment like “THE treatment of the decade” (Price: 240 euros).





