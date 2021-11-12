Out of the ordinary refresh rate and great battery in the new Asian mid-range

On April 23, we told you about the announcement of the new Realme Q3 family, devices that did not officially arrive in Spain, but that can be purchased easily on portals such as Aliexpress. A new member now lands in this family, the Q3T.

It is a mid-range with more than striking specifications, such as a screen that refreshes at 144 Hz (something very unusual in the mid-range), a Snapdragon 778G and a generous 5,000mAh battery. We are going to tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of this model.

Realme Q3T datasheet

REALME Q3T DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.4 x 75.8 x 8.5mm

199 g SCREEN 6.6 inch LCD

Full HD +

144Hz PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G INTERNAL MEMORY 8 GB RAM 256 GB BATTERY 5,000mAh

30W REAR CAMERA 48 MP

2 MP macro

2 MP depth FRONT CAMERA 16 MP OTHERS Dual SIM 5G

Dual WiFi

BT 5.1

USB C SOFTWARE Realme UI 2.0

Android 11 PRICE 283 euros to change

Power to spare and 144Hz

The new Realme Q3T is a fairly powerful mid-range device, as it has the Snapdragon 778G. This, a small step down from the Snapdragon 780, is one of the best processors in the 700 range. It is accompanied by a memory configuration of 8 + 256 GB, DRR4 and UFS 2.2, respectively.

The refresh rate is higher than what we usually see in the mid-range, although the panel maintains LCD technology

The screen, although it boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, stay with LCD technology, no AMOLED around here. The resolution is Full HD + and there is a small perforation on the front.

At the photographic level, it has a 48-megapixel rear camera with two 2-megapixel fully accessory sensors, while the selfie is configured with a single 16-megapixel camera. The whole set is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, it does not fall short, with 5G in the full spectrum, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual WiFi or Dual SIM, among others.

Realme Q3T versions and price

The price of this Realme Q3T is 283 euros at the exchange rate, although there is no news about his official arrival in Europe. However, as with the rest of its brothers, it is more than likely that you can buy on pages like Aliexpress without the slightest problem.

