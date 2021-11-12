Out of the ordinary refresh rate and great battery in the new Asian mid-range

On April 23, we told you about the announcement of the new Realme Q3 family, devices that did not officially arrive in Spain, but that can be purchased easily on portals such as Aliexpress. A new member now lands in this family, the Q3T.

It is a mid-range with more than striking specifications, such as a screen that refreshes at 144 Hz (something very unusual in the mid-range), a Snapdragon 778G and a generous 5,000mAh battery. We are going to tell you all the specifications and technical characteristics of this model.

Realme Q3T datasheet

REALME Q3T

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164.4 x 75.8 x 8.5mm
199 g

SCREEN

6.6 inch LCD
Full HD +
144Hz

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

INTERNAL MEMORY

8 GB

RAM

256 GB

BATTERY

5,000mAh
30W

REAR CAMERA

48 MP
2 MP macro
2 MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

OTHERS

Dual SIM 5G
Dual WiFi
BT 5.1
USB C

SOFTWARE

Realme UI 2.0
Android 11

PRICE

283 euros to change

Power to spare and 144Hz

Realme Q

The new Realme Q3T is a fairly powerful mid-range device, as it has the Snapdragon 778G. This, a small step down from the Snapdragon 780, is one of the best processors in the 700 range. It is accompanied by a memory configuration of 8 + 256 GB, DRR4 and UFS 2.2, respectively.

The refresh rate is higher than what we usually see in the mid-range, although the panel maintains LCD technology

The screen, although it boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, stay with LCD technology, no AMOLED around here. The resolution is Full HD + and there is a small perforation on the front.

The best mid-range mobiles of 2021

At the photographic level, it has a 48-megapixel rear camera with two 2-megapixel fully accessory sensors, while the selfie is configured with a single 16-megapixel camera. The whole set is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, it does not fall short, with 5G in the full spectrum, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual WiFi or Dual SIM, among others.

Realme Q3T versions and price

The price of this Realme Q3T is 283 euros at the exchange rate, although there is no news about his official arrival in Europe. However, as with the rest of its brothers, it is more than likely that you can buy on pages like Aliexpress without the slightest problem.

