Once again Sony is forced to reduce the production of PlayStation 5, these are the reasons

11/10/2020 PlayStation 5, PS5.



Getting a console for Christmas (with an ideal price) will not be easy: Sony, Nintendo and Valve, with their Steam Deck laptops, they are struggling to keep customers happy on this key date. Bloomberg reports that Sony has lowered the production estimate from Playstation 5 for the year due to component supply issues.

The specialized site informs that Sony had planned to produce 16 million PlayStation 5s during this period, but must reduce that number to almost 15 million. The PlayStation 5 got off to a good start when Sony’s console reached 10 million units sold the fastest in July, but a lack of inventory is putting it behind the PlayStation 4.

Sony had publicly predicted that it would sell 14.8 million PS5 consoles this year, So while this is not a huge markdown, it shows how bad the supply is likely to be reduced for the foreseeable future in order to achieve this goal while ensuring additional inventory for the following year.

Sale of PS5 in a store in New York, United States. November 12, 2020. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri / File Photo

Sony, with logistics problems

According to reports, Sony is struggling with logistics and component supply as the world faces an unprecedented chip shortage. The Bloomberg report says component deliveries don’t always arrive on time and varying levels of vaccine distribution complicate operations at production bases.

Sony is forecasting 22.6 million PS5 sales for the financial year beginning April 2022, but its manufacturing partners believe it will be difficult to achieve. In other words, don’t expect a PlayStation 5 to be easy to purchase in the short or medium term.

Sony logo in a stock image. EFE / EPA / FRANCK ROBICHON



Chip shortage to make a PS5

You may have heard of the global shortage of computer chips, although it is a complex and multi-layered problem. Basically the pandemic has led to an increase in demand for devices that use chips computerwhile manufacturing has not been able to keep up with demand.

Computer chips power many devices that people depend on: smart phones, computers (of course), but also things that may not seem so obvious, like cars and even household appliances like refrigerators and microwave ovens.

Low production of Chips for the Sony PlayStation 5. (photo: Golden TI)

And since incidents related to the pandemic have prompted many to stock up on laptops, gaming PCs, and consoles, se expects the shortage of computer chips to continue, as these devices show no signs of declining demand.

Today, many large technology companies compete to build chip factories, although these large facilities are very expensive and require considerable investment, and Sony is the latest company of its kind to follow this trend.

TSMC and Sony, chip manufacturing partners

The Japanese giant partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to build a chip factory in Japan. The joint venture was signed this week, according to a report by the Nikkei trade publication, and it’s a collaboration to build a $ 7 billion TSMC, the world’s largest chip maker, which supplies chips to Manzana for their iPhone and many more companies.

FILE PHOTO: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) Company Logo REUTERS / Ann Wang // File Photo

But there are only enough chips that even the Taiwanese company can produce, Sony is ready to invest USD $ 500 million and, therefore, it is the minor partner, with no more than 20 percent interest in the joint venture.

Sony is a provider of image sensors for smartphones, cameras, and cars and is TMSC’s biggest customer in Japan, but don’t expect these chips to make supplies for the elusive PlayStation 5 any less elusive. Production is expected to begin until 2024, and even then computer chips are available in all sorts of varieties.

