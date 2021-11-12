Oh no! Cardi B shows the damage her home has suffered after Hurricane Ida

Cinema 54 Videos

Danica McKellar, the star of ‘Those Wonderful Years’ is quite a scholar

It was in Those Wonderful Years when we met Danica McKellar, the young rising star who played Winnie Cooper in this renowned series from the 80s and 90s. However, despite continuing to act in several television productions such as Working, Mano a Mano or In films like Together to Win, he put acting aside to focus on his studies. Her passion for mathematics led her to study mathematics at the University of California and graduate with honors. And it didn't take long for her to become a prestigious mathematician with awards and publications behind her, including her own mathematical theorem called the "Chayes-McKellear-Winn Theorem" that began to make her name resonate in the upper echelons of the world of science. Among the math books she has published are titles such as Mathematics Doesn't Suck: How to Survive Math in High School Without Freaking Out or Breaking a Nail or Girls Get Curves: Geometry Takes Shape, most of them dedicated to young female audiences. And it is that her main objective as an author is to try to attract women to the scientific field and promote the female presence in the sector, although she also has books focused on children such as Bathtime, Mathtime, Good night, numbers or publications for the general young public such as Don't open this math book. But he never quit acting entirely. She has been able to complement her career as a mathematician with performances in motion pictures, television tapes and even video clips, since she was seen in Avril Lavigne's Rock N Roll video. Especially noteworthy are his performances in the romantic and Christmas films of the Hallmark Channel, an American family channel where he has starred in titles such as Amor y Sunshine, Christmas at Dollywood, Una rosa para Helen, Christmas at Grand Valley or My Christmas Dream, among many others. In this way, at 46 years old, she can enjoy a quiet and work-filled life as a prestigious actress and mathematician.