Odell Beckham Jr. chooses the Rams as his new NFL team

Odell Beckham Jr. joins the powerful Los Angeles offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams will be the new team of Odell Beckham Jr. on the NFL.

The agreement ends a long saga with the Cleveland browns with the wide receiver who saw him recover from a serious knee injury that ended his 2020 season, and just 17 receptions for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games on the season.

Reports indicated that Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to team up with a contender, and found him in the Rams. Getty Images

The agreement incorporates Beckham to one of the most powerful offensives in the NFL, with the head coach Sean McVay directing the quarterback Matthew stafford In the controls, and with the wide receivers Cooper kupp and Robert woods as main weapons.

The Rams they also have the tight end Tyler higherbee, wide receivers Van jefferson and Tutu Atwell, and the corridors Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony michel.

It remains to be seen how the distribution of passes will be in the offensive of the Rams after the incorporation of Beckham. The Angels released the wide receiver last week DeSean Jackson, because he was not satisfied with his role within the offense.

The move is a continuation of an aggressive staffing strategy for the Rams throughout the season, beginning with the acquisition via exchange of Stafford, in the offseason last, and the signing of Jackson in free agency.

Prior to the deadline for exchanges in the NFL from last week, The Angels acquired by transfer to outside linebacker Von miller of the Denver Broncos, to couple it to a defensive unit that also has Jalen ramsey and Aaron Donald. Miller not yet debut for Rams.

LA Rams got even more star power 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YKY7zoKZx7 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2021

Beckham became a free agent last Tuesday, when he waived the waiver process after being officially released by the Browns on Monday.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions, and conversations with Odell and their representatives, we have decided that it is in the best interest, of all parties, that Odell play no more for the Cleveland browns”Said the general manager of the team, Andrew Berry, in a statement last Friday.

“We appreciate all your efforts and contributions while you were in Cleveland, but we reached a point where we had better move forward as a team without Odell. We are finishing the process to give Odell his release and we wish him the best as he continues his career. “

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Beckham he had been excused from Thursday’s practice for the second day in a row, with both parties trying to find a solution, according to sources. TO Beckham He had been asked not to attend training on Wednesday, a day after his father posted a video on Instagram highlighting moments when the quarterback, Baker Mayfield, did not throw the ball to Beckham or lost it when it had no brand.

According to multiple sources, the head coach of Cleveland, Kevin Stefanski, addressed the team before practice on Wednesday and informed the players that Beckham He would no longer be part of the team.

In eight years as a professional, Beckham he has 88 appearances, with 84 of them starting, catching 504 passes for 7,062 yards with 51 touchdowns. It is ranked No. 22 among active receivers in the NFL in yards per reception, and No. 31 in receptions, tied with Delanie Walker. In addition, it is in the 17th place, tied with Emmanuel sanders and Randall Cobb, on the list of receptions for touchdown of active players.

He also has five seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards, but hasn’t enjoyed a double-digit touchdown receiving season since 2017, and hasn’t had a single this season.

The Browns discussed a transfer of Beckham to the New orleans saints, according to Kimberley Martin of ESPN, but an agreement was not reached before the deadline of Tuesday of last week for transactions of the NFL.

The Rams (7-2) face the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) this week, mourning “Monday Night Football“.

Information from Jake Trotter and AP was used in the writing of this note.