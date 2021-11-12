Not a trace of Batman: the unrecognizable transformation of Christian Bale for Thor: Love and Thunder | TV and Show

The actor Christian bale is recognized for his incredible physical changes to interpret the different roles that have awarded him throughout his career. Movies like The Machinist, VICE and Batman, are some where we have seen all the acting deployment of the British.

Now, Bale will join none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), in the new installment Thor: Love and Thunder, in which he will play Gorr the God Butcher, one of the iconic villains of the Marvel comic.

It should be noted that the cast is completed by Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Taika Waititi (Korg), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

However, this has not been the most talked about, but the incredible physical change of Christian Bale for this new character.

Christian Bale on the set of #ThorLoveAndThunder. As I told you exclusively, the actor will play the villain Gorr with, above all, makeup. The actor looks visibly slimmer and obviously shaved to 0. #Crack pic.twitter.com/nYfR14tczZ – ⍟ Strip Marvel ⍟ (@StripMarvel) April 18, 2021

Media such as Daily Mail, have reported the appearance of Bale on the beach of Palm Beach, in Sydney, Australia, where much of the production of the film is taking place.

Christian Bale joins the cast of ‘THOR LOVE AND THUNDER’ in the filming of Sidney, also without hair surely for prosthetics pic.twitter.com/R5U0uvLmTr – ⍟𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀✪ (@QuidVacuo) April 18, 2021

Although many speculate that this physical transformation is mainly to use prosthetics, which includes that the actor is now bald, the truth is that Bale always surprises with his radical changes.

This film will once again be directed by Taika waititi and its premiere is expected in February 2022, which was delayed due to the coronavirus health emergency.