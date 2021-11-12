Nicole Kidman looks great at 54 in a very sexy dress

Nicole Kidman She is one of those women who, no matter how long it takes, is always sensational. Her outstanding beauty and unique style have made the 54-year-old actress one of the most inspiring style references in many countries. And the thing is, it seems to have a halo of light over its head that makes it look like a being from another planet, as if it were a divinity. And after seeing her last appearance, we can confirm one hundred percent that Nicole Kidman is out of this world..

On the occasion of the awards gala Country Music Association Awards (CMA) with his partner, the singer Keith Urban, the celebrity has decided to appear in style and leave us speechless with a look of the sexiest that has revealed her incredible and toned abdomen. In short, one of the appearances of the actress that has caused the most furor in recent years. It is sensational!

Kidman shared through his personal Instagram account some elegant and sophisticated photographs in which you could see, above all, his long and toned legs of impact and his dazzling gold accessories that contrasted with her sexy flattering black dress. But, no matter how spectacular it looks, the detail that has caught our attention and that of other mortals does not appear.

The actress posed so glamorous on the CMA red carpet with a sensual, yet elegant, asymmetrical black dress with a slit at the hem and a knot in the skirt that reveals her perfectly toned abdomen. And it is that, in case anyone still doubted it, Nicole Kidman is like wine, it improves with the years. And this is the ultimate test. Simply sensational!

