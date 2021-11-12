Nicolas Cage: they made fun of his new movie and now claim it is his best performance

Who laughs last laughs better! That phrase fits perfectly for what Nicolas Cage feels in the last hours. His new film, Pig, was the subject of memes and ridicule when it was announced to the public, but once released it is an absolute success: not only does it have great reviews, but also it has very good box office numbers.

“Rob is a lonely man whose pet is a truffle-hunting pig, but when the pig is stolen and taken away from him, begins a desperate search to find the pig and the person responsible for his theft “, is the official synopsis of this film directed by Michael Sarnoski in his debut in that role.

Throughout the 92 minutes that the tape lasts, Cage’s character is shown evicted. The images in the trailer had him out of line, badly dressed and next to a pig. Therefore, those who did not know the intention of the film began to mock and believe that the 57-year-old actor had fallen too low. Nothing is further than reality.

Pig hit theaters in the United States on July 16, grossing nearly $ 1 million in its opening weekend. In total, he has earned $ 2,053,784 and is scheduled for its international premiere on August 20., although in the United Kingdom and there is still no launch date in Latin America.

The good numbers at the box office were not all that Pig garnered because the opinions of the critics were so good that they even talk about the best performance in the Oscar-winning actor’s long career by Leaving Las Vegas (1995).

“I’ve always liked Nic Cage, always. I almost did Montecristo with him. I think he’s not only the Paganini of expressionist actors, but an unrepeatable genius. All this to say that PIG (2021) is his most minimalist, confident and moving in years and years”Was the huge praise from Guillermo del Toro on Twitter after watching the film.

“Defy the nonsense of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored in shockingly raw acting by Nicolas Cage, “can be read on Rotten Tomatoes that gave it a 97% approval rating.

IMDB was on the same page and gave it 7 points out of 10. Finally, Metacritic gave it a score of 83/100.