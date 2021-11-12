New X-Men episodes in 2023 by Disney Plus | Television | Entertainment

On Disney Plus Day, one of the announcements is the premiere of ‘X-Men’ 97 ‘, an original animated series that continues the adventures of the Mutants.

Fans of the 1990s animated series X Men rejoiced today with the news that their favorite characters They will return to the Disney Plus platform in 2023.

This is one of the premieres that appeal to twentieth-century nostalgia, as it promises to revive the original story of three decades ago, considered one of the jewels of Marvel animation.

The portal The Wrap revealed some additional details of the project, which at the moment is called X-Men ’97. This will pick up the thread exactly where the previous series ended, and even some of the original voice actors will return to reprise their roles or take on new ones.

The series’ lead writer and executive producer is Beau DeMayo. The general supervisor is Jake Castorena and the production supervisor is Charley Feldman. But yesthe writers of X-Men: The Animated Series, Eric and Julia Lewald, and director Larry Houston.

X-Men: The Animated Series premiered in 1992 and racked up 76 episodes which lasted until 1997. At the moment it is available on Disney +. With her, the team of Professor Charles Xavier reached a general audience, and was able to be made into a live-action movie, with Patrick Stewart at the head of the cast and Hugh jackman accompanying him, in 2000.

Larry Houston first mentioned that the series could be revived in 2019, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and time proved him right.