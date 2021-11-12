New study reveals the most loved and most hated Pokémon – Nintenderos

We bring you an interesting list related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is effectively Pokemon.

In the text that you have below, we can know which ones have been named as the most loved and hated Pokémon. This has been learned thanks to a new study carried out by the retailer Ebuyer with data from Linkfluence. So we can see that the most loved Pokémon was Charmander followed by Umbreon and Arcanine, although the most talked about was Pikachu. Secondly, Dragonite, Mewtwo and Snorlax are ranked as the most hated Pokémon.

You have it below:

Pikachu 2,300,648 21.9 8.54 Eevee 636,373 26.4 7.37 Charizard 567,763 25.6 7.56 Mewtwo 427,822 19.1 11.8 Bulbasaur 352,190 25.7 9.02 Charmander 265,760 31.2 5.25 Gengar 246,444 25.3 9.54 Squirtle 241,259 25.6 5.96 Lucario 231,319 24.5 10.8 Gardevoir 218,200 22.6 7.56 Snorlax 212,929 23.6 11.3 Blastoise 162,794 19.5 6.04 Umbreon 159,987 30.8 5.3 Garchomp 156,910 14.1 7.3 Dragonite 132,879 21.8 11.9 Gyarados 126,151 10.6 4.99 Absol 121,755 21.7 8.91 Jigglypuff 121,314 17.7 7.44 Tyranitar 100,761 10.7 3.62 Mudkip 80,343 25.6 7.57 Arcanine 78,050 27.1 5.41 Ninetales 67,606 21.4 6.27 Blaziken 64,580 24.2 9.52 Typhlosion 52,025 25.5 9.59 Ampharos 50,482 20.9 5.48 Flygon 42,581 20.4 6.51 Scizor 39,557 19.8 7.8 Luxray 39,455 24.1 10.3 Infernape 36,707 21.4 10.7 Torterra 31,770 21.8 8.73

What do you think? Do you agree with the top? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Source.