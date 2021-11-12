New cheerleader! Issa Vegas ties up with Dallas

Dallas, United States.- Dreams do become a reality and Issa vegas He has just confirmed it on this Saturday, October 9, of the present, after appearing as one of the new cheerleaders of the American football team of the United States, Dallas cowboys.

The current 2021-22 season of the NFL just started. Four games in a row have been played and tomorrow the curtain will open for Week 5 of the 102 edition, where the Argentine model could be captured on television screens cheering for the lone star franchise, now that it will receive the New Yorks Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Through your official account Instagram Issa Vegas presented a folder of four photographs found inside the building where the Vaqueros play, one of the teams with the greatest fans in Mexico that, after appearing as beautiful as ever, want it to be the team selected to play a game in the Azteca Stadium, for next year.

Issa Vegas fulfills her dream

“Dream come true,” Issa Vegas said in the caption of his latest Instagram post, which appealed to millions of people after observing the South American lying on the AT&T Stadium grass and showing the beautiful faces of the cheerleaders who make up the cast of the Cowboys cheerleaders.

Issa Vegas lying in the end zone

It would not be the only thing that the native of Buenos Aires made known. A little further inside the Texas compound, she placed herself under the huge star that shines as brightly as the 25-year-old. With a beautiful profile she wore her precious strong and perfect attributes.

The fans of the Blue and Whites await the schedule of the game to see Issa in his cheerleader uniform, while he takes his pompoms and together with the other girls they will begin to perform the routines to encourage the Head Coach team, Mike McCarthy, in the next grid.

Issa Vegas accepted by the Cowboys

Within 5 hours of publishing this note on the page of Debate Issa Vegas’ photos exceed 3 million likes and 208 comments from norabuena, for seeing her so happy to overcome what she imagined many times in her mind and that she will now live in the real world.