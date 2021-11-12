Netflix: the ranking of the platform’s most viewed movies and series in November

In the last moment, thousands of users joined the platform from Netflix to enjoy all the news offered by the streaming service. In this way, they can choose between the latest releases in movies and series or instead see the most classic titles as another of the application’s proposals.

It is so, over the hundreds of titles available on Netflix, most users also guide your choice by the most viewed series or movies of the platform. Just as the series ‘The Squid Game’ reached first place in the ranking of the most watched series, recently another premiere dethroned it from its place.

Although for movie lovers, there are also new featured proposals on the list. It is so, Every month the list of the most viewed content on the platform changes according to the titles that leave and those that are released. Therefore, in November, The following are the most watched movies and series.

First you will find How hard is love and is about a young journalist who falls in love through a dating app. Although when she travels to surprise him for Christmas, she finds out that whoever she thought was her perfect match had cheated on her. The romantic comedy hit Netflix on November 5 and stars Nina Dobrev along with Darren Barnet and Jimmy O.

Nina Dobrev stars in a new movie on Netflix.

The second place was for a italian police movie call Yara. The production tells the story of a prosecutor who becomes obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old teenager and does everything she can to find out the truth. The film, which was released in October, is based on a true story.

The harder will be the fall is set in the western United States and tells the story of Nat Love, a horseman who is eager to take revenge on his great enemy who has just been released from prison. Its director is Jeymes Samuel and among the actors are Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba.

Trailer for the third season of YouDuration: 02:35 to

In the fourth position in the ranking is the series You, which recently premiered its third season. The story centers on a murderous criminal couple, based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The main character is Joe Goldberg and the last chapters revolve around his partner, Love, and the murders they commit together.

Within the Netflix ranking, the fifth place is for Things to Clean. This is how it consists of a series of 10 chapters where the life of a woman who runs away from home to get away from mistreatment and abuse is portrayed. Although at the same time, the protagonist of the story will seek to get custody of her daughter and will fight for it.

Nicolas Cage is part of the new action movie on Netflix.

The sixth most viewed movie by users on the platform is The Great Assault, the new production by Nicolas Cage and Dwayne Cameron. The new action proposal deals with the real case in the United States about a bank robbery that includes criminals, shootings and surprise turns throughout the film.

The next series, seventh on the list, is one of the most recent and it became one of the most viewed since its arrival on the platform. It is The Squid Game, the Korean series that caught hundreds of users and that follows the story of a group of participants who are challenged to macabre games in which they will have to save their lives to win a millionaire prize.

Luis Miguel the series third seasonDuration: 02:01 Luis Miguel the series third season

Reaching the last positions, Luis Miguel, the series It was also one of the most chosen titles, eighth in the ranking, because it covers the life of the outstanding singer through his lyrics and his music. In the role of the artist, Diego Boneta interprets the life of the star as well as the darker side of fame and his family past.

In the penultimate position of the ranking is the series that dethroned The Squid Game and it’s the new production from the creators of the League of Legends video game, Arcane. Thus, in the new production, the origin of the worlds present in the game is explained and includes all the characters recognized by the fans.

Finally, Narcos; Mexico was in tenth place in the ranking. The last premiere was the third season in history that tells the origins of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s. The last chapters were starred by Diego Luna and Michael Peña.