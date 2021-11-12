Netflix games now available to everyone

The day came when Netflix games are available to subscribers of the platform, so that you can open the application and see the games that from now on you will have at your disposal to play whenever you want on your Android mobile or iPhone.

It is important to clarify that really you will have to download the game from the Google Play Store or the App Store, that is, what you see on Netflix is ​​a list of games that you can watch the trailer for to see what each one is about and then decide whether to download it from the link that appears.

The news now is that games come to the Netflix app for iOS Since the games were available for a few weeks in the Android app, in fact, for the latter operating system there is even a dedicated tab within the app, while in iOS it is not.

6 free games

As soon as you open the app, after updating, you will find a section in which you will see the games whose list right now consists of 6 titles, although it will probably be expanded in the future, right now they are: Stranger Things: 1984, Bowling Ballers , Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up) and Card Blast.

What happens when trying to access any of them is that will redirect you directly to the app store so you can download it from there, it is free games and without any micro-payment system that all Netflix subscribers have available.

Also, one of the most attractive details of these games is that do not offer any type of advertisingSo you won’t find ads while playing the game and you won’t have to buy additional content to enjoy the full game because it’s already offered that way.

Netflix comes to act, in reality, as a kind of launcher or intermediary since the game is not within the streaming service, but rather the platform is limited to offering a list of games that the user has to download to his device if he wishes to play.

Once you download it, you can play the game proposed by Netflix, a list that in the future will surely continue to expand with new titles so that the subscriber can choose the one they like the most and have direct access to download them from the corresponding store.

