Naughty Arce explodes against critics of Canelo: do not be envious

Before the fight between Saúl Álvarez and Caleb Plant, the former Mexican boxer Jorge Arce put his finger on the sore when referring that the Guadalajara boxer lacked win a warrior; However, the last exhibition of the Canelo made change of mind to Naughty, to the degree that exploded in their social networks and he came to the defense of the best pound for pound.

And is that the Naughty Maple posted on video on their social networks where lashed out at critics of Canelo Álvarez, whom he called “envious”; furthermore, he explained that many do not recognize the tapatío because he is not involved in problems of indiscipline, If not the opposite.

“I have received a lot of criticism because they asked me what did Canelo need to be an idol? I told them that I would like to see him in a little war, in a tough fight. Nevertheless, for me, for my taste, this fight was very good, he won by knockout, I bet him that he won by knockout and that’s how it was, it was a very good fight “began Naughty, who was raising the tone in his video.

“Canelo, it hurts whoever hurts, and regardless of who it hurts, he’s the best pound for pound in the world and Eddy Reynoso the best coach today. El Canelo is a disciplined, respectful fighter. If it were a womanizing man, drunk, who was in the canteens and had no money, people would say that he was an ‘idol’. But since he is serious, respectful, elegant and entrepreneur, to the gentity dislikes him, they can’t bear to see your success”He added.

Maple surrendered to the achievements of Canelo, since after imposing Caleb Plant managed to unify for the first time in history titles in the super middleweight division.

“Hopefully Canelo is seven or eight times world champion, for me he is currently the best pound for pound. He is a world champion of all organisms, almost nobody does that“, said.

‘We are like crabs’

The Naughty Maple he had no embarrassment in criticize the Mexican fans for his refusal to acknowledge the Canelo Alvarez; However, he expressed his desire because keep coming out more successful Aztec athletes in different disciplines and not only in boxing.

“Hopefully in Mexico there were more Checos Pérez, more Chicharitos, more Julios Urías, more Canelos Álvarez. We are a cradle of champions, but do you know who our worst enemy is? ourselves because we pull like crabs, don’t be envious. Everyone has what they deserve, what they fight for, what they work for ”, he concluded.