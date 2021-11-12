National football classic will have a new edition

Words are sometimes not enough to describe the feeling that overflows once the blue with gold is seen head-on with the cherry and white. When the ‘Goya’ rumbles in the stands, the natural reaction is to hear a ‘Huelum’ as an immediate response. After more than two years of not seeing each other, the Pumas of University City and the White Donkeys They will clash again in one more edition of the most traditional game in Mexican student football.

It was in 1936 when both squads met for the first time on the grid. That 6-0 victory of the representative of Polytechnic it marked the beginning of an endless war. Since then, the meeting became relevant throughout the country, becoming the game that generates the most expectation in the entire Major League of the National Student American Football Organization of Mexico (ONEFA).

With a reduced schedule for 2021, the duel between Cougars and White Eagles it will not be carried out when being in different groups. However, the head coach of the de Zacatenco stressed that this is the true national classic of college football in our country. “There will be no other classic (between Pumas and Águilas Blancas). However, this is the National Classic: University Cougars against White Donkeys of the National Polytechnic Institute “, said the coach Agustin Lopez at a press conference.

The presence of both teams has raised expectations prior to the match that will take place on November 13 at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. Los Burros Blancos will arrive as the current monarchs of ONEFA and with the memory in their favor of the last time they saw each other when they defeated Los Angeles 51-48 in overtime. Cougars at University Olympic Stadium in the same 2019.

“Without a doubt, a great rivalry has been generated by what has happened in recent years, we are talking about the semifinal in 2018 and the duel in 2019,” said the head coach of the Cougars, Jose Luis Canales. “It will be a great game, there will be a great show, there is a great rivalry of course in the classic Poli-Universidad,” he added.

