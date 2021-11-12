Movies: the 10 best and most iconic about the world of fashion

You may need a strong stomach to endure some of the creepiest moments from Nicolas Winding Refn’s psychological horror film, ‘The Neon Demon ‘, but you will also get your reward through a series of looks awesome. The young and naive model, Elle fanning, soon becomes engulfed in the underworld of the scene, leading to demonic possessions, photographers, serial killers, and an especially creepy ending sequence, involving an exorcism, necrophilia, and a lot (a lot) of blood. Although the references he gives to the darkest corners of the fashion industry They can be a bit rough, this movie is a guilty pleasure, exhilarating and gloriously bloody.

Phantom Thread (2017)

Few films capture the obsessive and demanding nature of the Haute couture as cleverly as claustrophobic and brilliantly haunting, ‘Phantom Thread’, by Paul Thomas Anderson, who narrates the relationship between the high-society designer, Reginald Woodcock – based loosely on Charles james– and a young woman he meets in a cafe on the coast who becomes his muse. Oscar-nominated Daniel Day-Lewis’s performance is more than matched by his co-stars, Vicky Krieps and Lesley Manville, who bring this dark fairy tale to life. The window of this movie to the fashion world Postwar is a heady and carefully intertwined fairy tale, but ultimately more like a nightmare.

Cruella (2021)

Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’. Disney

Although the fantastic vision of Disney about him fashion world It can be a bit implausible, it hits more than it misses. The film tells the origin story of the infamous and glamorous villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’, Cruella DeVil, interpreted by Emma Stone. Her beginnings as a renegade fashion designer – when she opposes the flowers and frivolity of 1960s London style and introduces something darker and more dangerous into the mix – has many parallels with real-world figures such as Vivienne westwood and John galliano. The costumes may be ahistorical (albeit intentionally), however the history of egos and excesses in the fashion it is undoubtedly timeless.

This article was originally published in Vogue Magazine. vogue.com