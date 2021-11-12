Morena asks the INE to seek resources in trusts for revocation of mandate

The coordinator of the majority bank of Brunette In the Chamber of Deputies, Ignacio Mier Velazco, rejected that the exercise of the revocation of mandate, as it was already approved, and asked the councilors of the National Electoral Institute (INE) seek resources in their trusts, then, he said “they are rich,” and it is one of the entities in the country that has the most resources.

“No, no (the revocation of the mandate can be reversed), it has already been ruled and we are going to defend it because they have the resources, they already recognized it, today they recognized that they had trusts that Mexicans did not knowWell, now that they start to check and they will see that they do find, they are rich. There is no pretext, they are rich, the INE is the entity of our country, the entity of the Mexican State that has the most resources, “said Mier Velazco.

In the current opinion of the Expenditure Budget of the Federation for 2022 a cut of 4,913 million is proposed to the INE, so the president counselor, Lorenzo Córdova, warned that with this decrease in resources it would be in risk of carrying out this citizen exercise.

Therefore, this Thursday, Ignacio Mier demanded that they review their trusts, since they already recognized that they have almost 1,800 million pesos and if they review everything that is spent on personal services and general services, they will be left over.

“The real, effective growth, in relation to the 2020 budget – not 2021 because there was an election, the largest in history – of the Institute, there was no such reduction. In real terms, the increase to the National Electoral Institute was 11% ”.

About him change of consultation date for the revocation of mandate what did the INE do, Mier Velazco said that this exercise is established in the law and the directors have a mandate.

He announced that they are going to review this change of date, “we are going to wait. I think we are still in the process of digesting the budget, so we have to give it time ”.

He rejected that the proposal to cut the salaries to INE electoral advisers be a personal matter.

“No, it is for everyone, it is extensive, it is for everyone. Here there are neither philias nor phobias. The Chamber of Deputies does know how to be a good arbiter of what our country represents, ”said Mier.

jabf / rmlgv