Mini prepares a new model that will be called Maxi and that looks like a van

Mini prepares a major offensive for the immediate future with a new generation of cars that will arrive in 2023. A series of novelties in which electrification will be the protagonist. All a declaration of intentions of Mini, which wants to position itself as one of the benchmarks in sustainable mobility.

In this offensive, Mini would be preparing two new models to expand its range. One of them will be a SUV compact all-electric. It will be manufactured in China and will use a platform created in conjunction with BMW.

Mini prepares two new models for 2023

Another of the models that Mini has on its roadmap is a new premium compact. This second new model will also arrive in 2023 And it will do so in internal combustion versions, but also in fully electric variants. Mini goes with everything.

But there is something else. Some rumors suggest that Mini It could be preparing a new model in which space and comfort will be the protagonists. A new model that, according to several sources, would be called Maxi would be deeply inspired by the Mini Urbanaut concept.

The Urbanaut concept earns integers to be a production model

This model could measure 4.46 meters in length and would be taller than him Countryman. Of course, to see this model circulating on the streets we will still have to wait a few years. There is talk that I could see the light in 2030.

Regarding the Mini Urbanaut concept, it is a prototype that the firm presented and that clearly looked to the future. It sported a very minimalist design, with an interior focused on habitability, and this prototype was created to be able to drive itself.

“With a totally electric vision, it not only transmits the freedom of individual mobility, but it can also be used as a retreat or as a meeting area to exchange ideas with friends,” they pointed out from the brand.

And although the design that it could have in a functional version has not transpired, some do dare to publish the first designs of what this new one could be Mini Maxi. Avarvarii has done it, in a design that has been taken by Auto Express to illustrate one of their articles.