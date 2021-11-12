Mexicans seek to win 3.5 billion pesos in US lottery

A Mexican won a fabulous $ 50,000 prize in the Powerball on October 30, without leaving home.

The Powerball is known worldwide for having delivered the largest prizes in the history of the lottery and, although it is from the United States, in Mexico it almost feels like a local lottery with so many players buying their tickets online.

TheLotter is the world’s leading official lottery ticket service, thousands of players worldwide have won with US lotteries. Recently, AF de México, won a fabulous prize of 50 thousand dollars in the Powerball last October 30.

The Saturday, November 13, the United States Powerball offers a magnificent prize of 173 million of dollars, which is equivalent to more than 3.5 billion pesos.

How to buy tickets from Mexico?

First, go to the Powerball page on TheLotter. Then choose 5 main numbers and one additional number. Confirm the purchase at the bottom and that’s it. The platform indicates that the recommended payment method for users in Mexico is Visa, the most widely accepted method on gaming and betting pages in the country.

How much is it worth to play?

Participating in this lottery costs you only $ 5 per line. It is up to you how many lines you want to play. Each line on your ticket is a chance to win any of the prizes, including the purse.

How does it work?

TheLotter buy the official tickets in your name and you will be able to see it scanned in your personal account before the draw. To your email you will receive all the property guarantees that determine you as the owner of the ticket. When you win, you are notified by email or SMS. Any of your prizes, big or small, are 100% without commissions.

The more than 106 million dollars paid in prizes to more than 6 million winners around the world are proof of being the best service to play the lottery online.

More Latinos Winning at TheLotter!

The largest ever lottery prize in the world was awarded on January 13, 2016, when three winning tickets shared the $ 1.6 billion prize in the Powerball. In this millionaire raffle, one of TheLotter players from El Salvador won $ 1 million.

However, the biggest winner of TheLotter is precisely a Latina, Aura, from Panama, who won $ 30 million in one fell swoop playing one of his favorite lotteries on the website.

In addition, AF is the initials of the first lucky big winner from Mexico, who on November 12, 2020 played the United States Powerball at TheLotter and won a fantastic third prize of 50 thousand dollars, but it was not the only one.

In 2020, LO, an Ecuadorian and a Colombian also received a call from TheLotter to give them the happy news that they were the winners of 50 thousand dollars of the Powerball lottery.

TheLotter has awarded prizes worth $ 106 million To over 6 millions of winners from all over the world.

Is this service legal and safe?

You want to know that TheLotter is a company licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), which guarantees the collection of all prizes. Furthermore, since the laws of the lotteries offered on the site they do not prohibit a foreigner from winning the lotteryWhether you’re a resident or not, winning lottery prizes online is absolutely legal.

The next US Powerball prize will be drawn by a grand $ 173 million prize. This will take place this Saturday, November 13 at night, and all Mexicans will be able to purchase their official tickets without having to leave the comfort of their home.