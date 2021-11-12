Mexican wins US lottery without leaving home

In the drawing on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, a Mexican managed to match the numbers for the 3rd prize of the Powerball of 50 thousand dollars! He was very close to winning a millionaire prize. His story will be published soon in Winners of TheLotter .

November is here and the countdown to the end of the year begins. What better way to ring in the new year than by winning a millionaire prize? Now you can build a real fortune from Mexico and without leaving your home: the Saturday, November 13, the United States Powerball offers an impressive bag of $ 173 million (more of 3.5 billion pesos)!

Learn today how to participate online.

Earn millions for less than $ 5 a line!

To play the US Powerball lottery, open a FREE account at TheLotter . You just have to choose 5 main numbers and an additional number and confirm the purchase at the bottom of the screen.

That is all! TheLotter will purchase the official ticket on your behalf and you will be able to see it scanned into your personal account prior to the draw. In addition, when you win, you will be notified by email or SMS and you will enjoy your prizes in full, 100% without commissions!

Being Latino brings luck at TheLotter!

What if you were the next winner of TheLotter ? The current world record jackpot was broken on January 13, 2016, when three winning tickets shared a Powerball Lottery prize of $ 1.58 billion. In this millionaire draw, one of the players from El Salvador won 1 million dollars!

The biggest winner of TheLotter is precisely a Latina, Aura, from Panama. She won $ 30 million in one fell swoop playing one of her favorite lotteries on the website.

Plus, AF is the initials of Mexico’s first lucky big winner, who on November 12, 2020 played the United States Powerball at TheLotter and won a fantastic third prize of $ 50,000!

And there are many more winners! TheLotter has awarded prizes worth $ 106 million to more than 6 million winners around the world.

You could be the next Powerball winner!

While it is true that the odds of winning the lottery are not always in our favor, all lotteries ultimately fall!

Recently, a ticket sold in the state of California won a US Powerball prize of $ 699.8 million in the drawing on October 4, 2021, after 40 consecutive weeks in play. This is the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, suggesting that even though they sometimes take time to fall, eventually all the prizes are won!

Buying tickets online from Mexico is very safe!

You want to know that TheLotter is a company licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), which guarantees the collection of all prizes. Furthermore, since the lottery laws offered on the site do not prohibit a foreigner from winning the lottery, whether or not they are a resident of the United States, winning lottery prizes online is also absolutely legal.

Participate in the United States Powerball from Mexico in the next draw of the Saturday, November 13 for an awesome bag of $ 173 million. November can be your lucky month!

TheLotter.com is operated by Lotto Direct Limited, a company licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (License: MGA / CRP / 402/2017 issued on 08/01/2018). Service for adults only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit the Malta Responsible Gaming Foundation: www.rgf.org.mt