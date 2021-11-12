Metro CDMX: service was resumed at three stations on Line 9

It is the third time this week that service suspensions have been reported at some stations on line 9 of the CDMX Metro. (Photo: Metro CDMX)

The Metro CDMX Collective Transportation System reported through his Twitter account that line 9 service was restored.

“#AvisoMetro: After carrying out work on Line 9 tracks, to replace an insulating block. All stations offer normal service. #MovilidadCDMX, they announced ”.

Before the fully restored service was announced, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum He indicated in his Twitter account the time in which the trains from the closed stations would return to work: “The director of the STC informs me that it is expected that in half an hour the restore service”.

Suspension of service at stations Puebla, Pantitlán and Sports City Line 9 was also announced on social networks, the trains only provided service from the Velódromo station to Tacubaya because the SCT workers carried out the review of the energy supply.

The Head of Government of Mexico City indicated in her social networks that she was in contact with the director of the STC who informed her of the time when the full service of line 9 of the CDMX metro would be restored. (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Information in development *

