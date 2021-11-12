Memphis Depay and her curious “friendship” with Norma Palafox

Norma Palafox is one of the Mexican and world soccer players with the most followers on Instagram, which is why she draws the attention of fans, colleagues and even players from the biggest clubs.











Memphis Depay seems to have a crush on Norma Palafox.





The best known case is that of Memphis Depay, Dutch striker who plays for Barcelona. Recently has caused a stir among fans for leaving his like in one of the most recent posts of the footballer from Pachuca.











Several already they get the idea that the 27-year-old forward is flirting with the footballeras well as it has Vinicius Jr. with the Mexican influencer and youtuber Kenia Os. Little is known if they know each other in person or not, but the relationship between them has existed for years.

Since when does Memphis Depay follow Norma Palafox?

Dutch Follow Palafox since 2018, although she has not returned the follow, specifically when the Liga MX Femenil began to emerge. The one from Barcelona began to enter Norma’s social networks and leave her one or another reaction.

So much was the taste of Depay by Palafox, who took the audacity to send him a personalized video declaring himself a fan of his game, his goals and his celebrations. This happened when he was in the Lyon and she in Chivas Female.

The clip of no more than 30 seconds was shared by Palafox on your Instagram profile, which is valid since January 5, 2018, so it shows that Depay does not lose track of the player of Tuzos de Pachuca.

Norma has not only shone on the courts, He also does it in the Exatlón program, where in the last edition of the American version he won.