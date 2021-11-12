memorable performances, controversial sounds and problems with alcohol

Many of the actors who participated in the Harry Potter saga were unknown in our country, some also in theirs, especially those children for whom this was their first film, however also there were already consolidated names and, among all of them, that of Gary oldman it did not go unnoticed. So much so that, despite only appearing in three of the films in the saga, he is one of the most beloved characters.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the first film in the young wizard saga, ‘Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. In it they introduced us to the characters and some would accompany the audience in all the films, but not all would go to the end, to the desolation of many. The fans of the books were looking forward to the third installment because in it we met some of the most iconic characters, including Sirius Black, to whom Oldman was in charge of endowing personality and madness.

Gary Oldman as Sirius Black in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’. (Courtesy Warner Bros.)

Black is one of those characters that they start on the dark side, a villain who seems to become the enemy of the protagonist, but who, after some unexpected twists in the script, ends up becoming a great ally. In fact in this case, it is revealed that they are almost family, being Sirius the godfather of Harry and beginning between them a beautiful relationship that (beware, spoilers are coming) ends with the tragic death of Sirius, one of the most shocking of the saga.

When his presence in the saga was confirmed everyone stayed calm, There was a lot of fear that the actor in charge of playing such a mythical character was not to the liking of the fans. Nevertheless having Gary Oldam is synonymous with success, not for nothing when this character came into his hands, he already had a long and solid career behind, full of characters that go down in history.

Gary Oldman as Sirius Black and David Thewlis as Remus Lupine in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” (Courtesy Warner Bros.)

Time proved that he was perfect for the role, despite being a bit older for the character. Age was no longer a problem when the rest of the actors were chosen, although this showed that Gary oldman he was a little shorter than expected. Actually, the actor measures 1.74, a not inconsiderable stature, it is not his fault that they put him on the same plane as David Thewlis, who gave life to Remus Lupine and measures almost 1.90. The fans were delighted, and this difference in heights became an accepted fact by all despite never appearing in the books.

From ‘Dracula’ to ‘Friends’ and everything that came after

As we have pointed out, Gary Oldman was not an undiscovered talent, but quite an acting marvel, something that he had already shown in somewhat extreme roles, always looking to change the register, but sometimes ending up playing the villain of the film. He was one of the protagonists of ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula’, we could see him in ‘The Professional (Léon)’, Natalie Portman’s first film. He was the bad guy in ‘The Fifth Element’ and he also kidnapped the president in ‘Air Force One’.

Gary Oldman in ‘The Fifth Element’. (Columbia Pictures / Sony)

In ‘Lost in space’ he coincided with Matt LeBlanc and thanks to that we were able to enjoy his presence in the series in which the actor participated, ‘Friends’, which has just celebrated an emotional reunion. It may not be easy to locate him because of the many cameos that filled the production, but both shared an interpretive duel in which the words flew … and the saliva, the actors, well, their characters, showed their talent by putting so much emphasis that they spat at each other when speaking.

It was 2001 and there was less and less for this actor will become part of the most famous saga of magicians of the last years. He certainly had everything going for him, he is british. Yes, we know that it is not a very long list, but this was one of the main requirements to participate in these films, since this was what the author of the books demanded.

Gary Oldman in 2009 at the Batman premiere. (EFE)

This was the main reason for rejecting others like Robin Williams, who committed suicide seven years ago, Naomi Watts or Haley Joel Osment, the famous child from ‘The Sixth Sense’. Thus, the Spanish Natalia Tena deserves greater recognition, who did manage to be part of the saga by giving life to Nymphadora Tonks.

On ‘Harry Poter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ Gary Oldman joined the saga, giving life to the aforementioned prisoner of Azkaban. An important step in his career that did not mean a great change for him. Before Harry Potter he was a renowned actor, it remained so afterwards, combining more blockbuster films, such as those of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, in which he gave life to Commissioner Gordon, with others far from the fantasy genre.

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in “The Darkest Moment.” (Universal)

In fact won an Oscar thanks to ‘The Darkest Moment’, where he got into the skin of Winston Churchill, but he has also participated in ‘El Topo’, ‘Sin Ley’, ‘The power of money’, ‘Dawn of the planet of the apes’, he has tried his luck in comedy with films as ‘The Other Bodyguard’ and has voiced in animated films such as ‘Planet 51’ or ‘Kung Fu Panda 2’.

Personal life outside of your career

Gary oldman was born in London in 1958, son of Kathleen Cheriton, a homemaker, and Leonard Bertram Oldman, a welder by trade. She has a sister who is also an actress, Laila Morse. He left school at the age of 16 willing to become an actor, a decision he made out of his admiration for Malcolm McDowell and, while taking his first steps in the world of acting, he combined it with other professions such as a doorman, shoe salesman, on an assembly line or in a slaughterhouse. .

Gary Oldman promoting ‘The Darkest Moment’ in 2017 (Reuters)

His career, which seemed unstoppable, ran into an unforeseen event, the alcoholism problems that the actor acknowledged having during the 80s and 90s, a disease that his father also suffered. In 1991, a year after parting ways with Lesley Manville, his first wife and mother of his first child, whom he left when the little one was just a few months old, was arrested for drunk driving. Several years passed before he proposed to rehabilitate himself and since 1995 he has been a teetotaler. He would later recognize that his addictions have led to completely forgotten moments of his life, like the filming of ‘Sid and Nancy’.

In 1990 he divorced Manville, but he also married a very young Uma Thurman, she was 20 years old, he 12 years older. Two years later they divorced and the actress would later admit that it had been a mistake. In 1997 his third marriage would arrive and one of the most controversial, with Donya Fiorentino (with whom he was married until 2001) he had two children.

Gary Oldman after winning his Oscar in 2018. (EFE)

After their separation, the couple ended up in court for the custody of his children, where Fiorentino accused Oldman of mistreatment, however no charges were brought against the actor. This story came out back to light after getting the first and only Oscar of his career in 2018, when Donya assured that the Academy awarded “an abuser”. Gulliver Flynn, the couple’s son, came to his father’s defense, “Gary Oldman’s son defends his father from his mother’s abuse allegations. I just want to protect my father’s character, as a person and as an actor. I know he is a wonderfully kind man, “said the young man in his statement.

His poor luck in love did not make him lose hope and in 2008 he married again, this time with Alexandra Edenborough, a marriage ending in 2015. Now it is Gisele Schmidt who shares her life With the actor and she married in 2017, for the moment they live happily and only time will tell if they also eat partridges.

His passage through Harry Potter

Gary Oldman arriving at the Oscars in 2021. (EFE)

Famous for its intensity in the filming, It seems that time has calmed the actor down a bit, as well as probably putting his alcohol problems behind him. Becoming a chameleon has made him play very extreme characters, That’s why he seemed delighted to be able to participate in the Harry Potter franchise, as we hear so many times from the actors, this was a movie that could see with his children.

His time at Howarts did not change his life to a great extent, but it did change that of others, for example, Oldman was the first actor to make a big impact on Daniel Radclife, the young man who played the protagonist. Still a child, he barely knew the great actors he shared the set with, but Oldman caught his attention and made him see the world of acting differently. It was not uncommon to see them share talks during filming, we suppose that by exchanging stories and learning, Gary became a kind of godfather for Daniel, as was his character for Potter.

Gary Oldman and his wife, Gisele Schmidt, in Venice. (Reuters)

It is estimated that, thanks to his career, the actor has been able to get to earn about 40 million dollars, something that certainly allows you to live as you want. Although he accepts that to make a living from acting there are things that must be done, such as promotions for the films in which he participates, this does not mean that he enjoys that part of his work. Now, At 63, he prefers to enjoy the tranquility of his home in Los Angeles with his wife, who is not part of the entertainment world. That and of course act, because he has never stopped working and does not seem to have intention to do it soon.