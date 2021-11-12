Medical students protest in letter to the rector

Chihuahua.- Yesterday the letter prepared by students of the first semesters of the UACh Faculty of Medicine was stamped of receipt in the office of the rector Luis Alberto Fierro Alvidrez in which they show their dissatisfaction with the affectation they suffered in their academic training with the “new model” that was promoted, better known as “UACh-DS”.

In the document – whose copy was obtained by El Diario – the students refer that they have been directly affected by said educational plan, because they lost practically a year in subjects that did not serve them within their training in Medicine and because now they intend to incorporate them into the previous one model without having the necessary knowledge.

It was Maribel Padilla from the Rectory office, who received the document and sealed the corresponding copy that was given to the students.

In the letter, of which El Diario obtained a copy, it is stated that: “In our capacity as registered students of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, attending the University training cycles of Divisional Training, we address you authorities responsible and in charge of this Higher Level Educational Institution. We request that the situations that have arisen in our academic training be resolved due to the cancellation of the educational reform implemented by the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, for which we have been directly affected in terms of time and material resources in a system that has collapsed ”.

They add that: “During these semesters we have studied subjects outside the study plan of the undergraduate degree of our choice, at the end of the educational reform implemented, our academic training was left adrift. We do not know how we are going to obtain the knowledge that we should have to be able to take the semester that follows (second, third and fourth) as the case may be, which hurts us directly, since we have invested time that cannot be recovered, but also material resources which we request to be forgiven with a discount in our registration ”.

They add that: “On the other hand, we note that our teachers are unmotivated, most have shown disinterest, we have not had or completed the hours that the schedules mark. We do not know the reason why we have not returned to face-to-face classes, since the levels of preschool, primary, secondary and upper secondary education have moved to the hybrid model proposed by the corresponding authorities and we who are already vaccinated as well as the administrative plant and teacher, we continue the same as when the pandemic began ”.

Then they question “How are time and subjects going to be managed to reach normality according to the traditional program? We request that you give us an answer as soon as possible, in search of transparency in this process ”.

They also asked that the results of Ceneval’s lists of all those affected, second semester, and third semester divisional list be made public.

“Thank you in advance for your attention and we await your responses,” concluded the letter.