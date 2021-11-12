“Matrix 4”: Keanu Reeves, his 10 best movies and where to watch them in streaming before his return as Neo | HBO Max | | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

There’s no doubt “The Matrix: Resurrections”, The fourth installment in the popular saga, is one of Warner Bros. ‘strongest bets for the remainder of this year. And so the brand made it known a few days ago at CinemaCon 2021, the most important business fair in cinema held at the end of August in Las Vegas.

After a first sample of the official trailer of “The Matrix: Resurrections”, At that event, Warner Bros. released to the whole world on September 9 the preview of the long-awaited science fiction film that brings back the Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss duo.

With countless references to “Alice in Wonderland,” including the Jefferson Airplane song “White Rabbit,” this clip of “The Matrix: Resurrections”Features a Neo (Reeves) who remembers nothing of his existential cybernetic adventures with one foot in the Matrix and the other in reality.

With the enigmatic aroma typical of the remembered film, this trailer repeats themes such as the search for the truth, takes up emblems of the saga such as the choice of the pill, and insists once again on the most spectacular action.

Lana Wachowski, co-director of the first three films with her sister Lilly Wachowski, has been behind the cameras in this film and that gives continuity to “The Matrix” (1999), “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” ( both from 2003).

The premiere is December 22 in theaters and weeks later on HBO Max.

Regarding this long-awaited premiere, we review in video 10 of the most remembered titles of Keanu Reeves, several of them available in streaming.

1. “At the edge of the river” (1986) from Tim hunter

The premise: a boy who commits murder and confesses it to his friends. The problem: the dilemma between joining the esprit de corps or denouncing the terrible fact. A very young Reeves stars in this controversial and disturbing film about moral conflicts and a more abrupt end to innocence than normal.

Where to see? Available in Pluto TV .

2. “Bill and Ted” (1989) from Peter hewitt

Together with Alex Winter, Reeves here forms an extravagant pair of young people who, in the near future, have endowed the world with an unprecedented and unexpected peace. However, his enemies will not take long to break in and there it is that a strange adventure will be unleashed. Comedy and science fiction go hand in hand in this eighties classic.

Where to see? Available in Hulu and for rent in Amazon .

3. “Point Break” (1991) from Kathryn bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow, the Oscar-winning filmmaker for “Zone of Fear” directed this film in the early nineties in which she already showed her ability for the most frenetic action. There, Reeves is an FBI agent who infiltrates the surf scene to disrupt a gang of criminals, but ends up being tied up by his natural passion.

Where to see? Available in Prime Video and in Hulu .

4. “My Private Idaho” (1991) Gus Van Sant

Reeves and River Phoenix play two boys who are prostitutes in Portland, United States. An independent film, without concessions, that tackles issues such as homosexuality, poverty and crime with great maturity. Van Sant shows off his talent sustained by two solid performances.

Where to see? Available for rent in Amazon .

5. “Maximum speed” (1994) Jan de Bont

A riot of action and anguish is what Reeves wears on his shoulders, with the film that allowed him to make the definitive leap to fame. He is a policeman trapped in a bus that has been bombed: if it goes below 80 kilometers per hour, the explosive will explode. The race against the clock turns into pure filmic adrenaline.

Where to see? Available in Amazon to rent and in Hulu .

6. “The Devil’s Advocate” (1997) Taylor hackford

Although Reeves effectively plays a young and successful lawyer, he faces a giant like Al Pacino, who will seduce him into a new job and end up overshadowing him. Still, Hackford’s film is a haunting portrait of the lust for power and the slimmest limits of our moral makeup.

Where to see? Available in Netflix and Prime Video .

7. “Matrix” (1999) Lily and Lana Wachowski

The science fiction film par excellence of the last turn of the millennium. Neo, the protagonist, is a hacker who will be plunged into a series of alterities that are difficult to explain without ruining the plot. A lot of cyberpunk, psychological thrillers, Internet dystopias. The beginning of a saga that marked an entire generation.

Where to see? Available in HBO Max and Netflix .

8. “Constantine” (2005) Francis Lawrence

Inspired by the classic comic of the same name, we are told the story of a man who lives among angels and demons. Considered by many to be an aimless mess, it is actually a film especially loved by those who knew the original story. Black and action cinema, covered with mystical depths.

Where to see? Available in HBO Max .

9. “A Scanner Darkly” (2006) Richard Linklater

Another adaptation of fantastic dyes, in this case of a story by Philip K. Dick. Reeves is an undercover cop who must follow up with some of his friends, in a city in the United States completely overwhelmed by drugs. The technology that mixes animation and real action gives the film a strange aesthetic.

Where to see? Available in Amazon to rent.

10. “John Wick” (2014) Chad Stahelski and David Leitch

Reeves’ last big role, and the one that brought him back to stardom. In the format of the classic revenge story, it follows a man who, after losing his wife and dog, tries to do justice to those responsible for his misfortunes. There is no great depth to the tape, but there is a viscerality that hooks.

Where to see? Available in Prime Video .

