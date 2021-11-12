Mark Wahlberg and the companies he runs

According to some reports, Mark Wahlberg It is currently worth $ 300 million, a figure much higher than most actors in Hollywood. However, not all that money originates from the checks he receives after participating in a film, but also comes from the companies that the man runs or in which he has money invested.

Wahlberg, more than an actor (and an example of fitness with his exercise routines), he is a businessman, and in fact he will launch a series on HBO called Wahl Street, which will continue to be managed by all its companies, showing more of the reality of how it generates its enormous fortune. Here we present the eight companies that will be seen in the series and that have turned the actor into a true tycoon.

Wahlburgers

Did you know Mark Wahlberg have a hamburger chain? Although we still cannot believe that they are really called Wahlburgers, the chain has 21 restaurants throughout the United States, and has already begun to enter the market in Canada and Germany, soon arriving in Australia. This makes us think that it is not a small dream and it really seeks to compete against other similar restaurants.

Unrealistic Ideas

Unrealistic Ideas is one of the production companies founded by Wahlberg. This focuses primarily on ideas that are not scripted or non-fiction, such as documentaries and podcasts. In fact, this is the company with which it is produced Wahl Street.

Mark Wahlberg Auto Group

The Mark Wahlberg Auto Group is a car dealership under the name of the actor. It has five branches in Ohio and offers all the common services of a company of this type.

Municipal

Municipal is a clothing brand founded by the actor along with Stephen Levinson, who have been partners for more than two decades. The line is mainly based on sportswear for different physical activities, focused on a completely modern style. And no you’re not wrong Wahlberg He usually uses many of his clothes to train from this same house.

F45

What characterizes Wahlberg In addition to his acting style, he is the unusual figure that he has maintained since the 90s and his love for exercise, managing to remain a sex symbol for more than two decades. The man decided to carry his vision of fitness by investing in a chain of gyms called F45 that is growing faster and faster and is becoming one of the most important in the United States. It offers a unique fitness training system that guarantees results.

Closest to the Hole

Closest to the Hole is the other company producing Mark Wahlberg, which is responsible for producing scripted content, that is, movies, series, etc. The company produced Ballers, Broadwalk Empire, and the tape The fighter for which Christian Bale won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, working alongside Wahlberg.

Aquahydrate

Just as the name suggests, Aquahydrate is the name of a water company in Mark Wahlberg, which promises more electrolytes than conventional water, being one of the “high-level waters” usually found in stores. Other figures collaborate with this company, such as Jillian Michaels, football player Heath Pearce, the olympic medalist Carmelita Jeter, among many others.

Performance Inspired

Performance Inspired is a nutrition company that sells various nutritional supplements, mainly in the United States. Although some can be found in Mexico, the country does not have access to the store’s official website.

Do you think you can have Wahlberg’s mind to handle that much? It is certainly an example to follow.