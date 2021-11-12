Mariana Rodríguez Cantú cuts her hair again

It is not news that looks from Mariana Rodriguez give something to talk about, because the influencer, and now the first lady of Nuevo León, has become an icon of the fashionbecause it always lets you see your style and elegance in their sophisticated outfits that we love and impose trend by always taking care and adding the basic rules of styling that become a success that does not fail. But no matter what you wear, a winning style starts with the court, as the Monterrey woman showed us.

Mariana Rodríguez Cantú has become an inspiration as a person who shows solidarity with others. As proof of this, a few days ago she decided to say goodbye to her long hair in support of a child with cancer. An act that undoubtedly made us shudder and that went viral. The action even motivated several of his followers to imitate his steps and cut their hair. like her.

Later the influencer He already appeared with short hair looking jovial and spectacular. But now the older chavacana, as his followers tell him in the networks, the hair to touch up the pixie cut that has become a trend that has swept the trends favorites of the season, thus looking like a look that made us remember the pioneer of this style, yes, we refer to the iconic Audrey Hepburn, a reference of the fashion and beauty that surely served as inspiration not only for Mariana, but for celebrities like Demi Lovato, Emma Watson or Cardi B who did not hesitate to make that cut part of their style.



Photo: Instagram @marianardzcantu

Mariana Rodriguez, wife of Samuel García, the governor of Nuevo León, shared with her more than 2 million followers on Instagram that, despite her busy schedule as first lady, she was in the beauty salon to touch up her court. In the images he can be seen wearing a look very comfortable but at the same time glamorous that consisted of wide trousers, high-rise black, accompanied by a white shirt with black details and brown stilettos that created the perfect contrast.



Photo: Instagram @manianardzcantu

It must be said that the look The one with which the older chavacana is seen is already being compared with the one that Lady Di wore in the 90s and the truth is that the court It settled very well, since wearing your hair in this way makes it look more stylized, highlighting aspects of your face.



Photo: Instagram @marianardzcantu

Then we tell you “just because” have a pixie cut It is a success to implement your look that will make you look empowered and radiant in autumn.

Why a pixie cut is the makeover you need

The pixie cut, who starred in and became very popular in the 50s thanks to actresses Jean Seberg and Audrey Hepburn, has become a style that screams security, elegance and empowerment.

Although its use was lagging behind in the 1970s, as we well know, the fashion decades ago little by little it is back and seizes the trends. It is thus that the pixie cut That is shaping up to be that trend that came back with great force not to leave, so it could be the best option if you are looking for a new style.

