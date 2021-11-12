Mariana Clemente, wife of Alfredo ‘Pollo’ Saldívar, debuts at Onlyfans

Mariana Clemente, wife and mother of the three children of the porter of the Red Devils of Toluca, Alfredo ‘El Pollo’ Saldívar, surprised his followers on social networks by officially announcing his debut on the platform of Onlyfans, this at the request of the same admirers that he has conquered in Instagram, where it adds more than 20 thousand followers.

With a flirtatious photograph, Mariana She invited her fans to follow her on this exclusive content platform that has become a trend among influencers and celebrities around the world, as it is highly profitable financially.

Read also Acapulco Shore: Fer Moreno overflows his enormous attributes in lace ensemble

“I that you subscribed me to my only”, published Mariana Clemente.

Mariana’s publication was a success among her fans, as many had already been waiting for this announcement for days.

On the other hand, many of her fans, who follow her out of admiration for the former Pumas goalkeeper, asked about the goalkeeper’s reaction, although she did not respond.

Read also: Mexican National Team: Luis Hernández blames Javier Aguirre for the defeat against the United States in 2002

Also read: Lis Vega shows even her sins with a hot video worthy of Playboy

Also read: Mexican National Team: Sebastián Córdova and Gallardo would be left without a World Cup