María José Alcalá, the first president in the history of the Mexican Olympic Committee

María José Alcalá, Olympic exclavidista, became this Thursday in the first president of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), in 98 years of history.

Mary José, as she is better known, faced in the selection process Norma Olivia González Guerrero.

The list of the exclavadista is made up of Daniel Aceves Villagrán, as first vice president; Jaime Cadaval Baeza, second vice president; Mario Garcia de la Torre, general secretary; Martha Hernandez Sanchez, prosecretary; Jorge Alfonso Peña Soberanis, treasurer; Rosalío Alvarado del Ángel, first vowel; Lilian Estrada Bautista, second vowel; Norma Baraldi Briseño third vowel; Miguel Cervantes Ledesma, fourth vocal, the Olympic medalist, Ismael Marcelo Hernandez Uscanga as a vocal sportsman.

Congratulations! Becomes @maryjosealcala the first woman to preside over the Mexican Olympic Committee, in the 98-year history of the organization pic.twitter.com/wenJ7qndKh – MEX Olympic Committee (@COM_Mexico) November 11, 2021

The election of next November 11 cannot be at risk due to factors that try to intimidate or alter the democratic exercise. That is why the members of # voyporMexico We ask the COM, secret ballot, transparent ballot boxes to achieve a clean process. pic.twitter.com/1Mxddr1vOh – Mari Jose Alcala, OLY (@maryjosealcala) November 6, 2021

The elections for the presidency of the COM were delayed a year, as allowed by the International Olympic Committee, Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, and had as a deadline the month of November, to appoint or re-elect the managers of the sports entity.

Among the requirements to be President of the Mexican Olympic Committee They are “being Mexican of legal age, have a recognized track record and free from expulsions in sports-related activities in organizations or federations or have participated in major sports competitions, in addition to have their own means of subsistence ”.